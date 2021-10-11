|Class 5A
|1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (7-0) beat Davenport West 43-0.
|2. Iowa City High (5-1) lost to Pleasant Valley 31-14.
|3. Southeast Polk (6-1) beat Cedar Rapids Prairie 21-20.
|4. West Des Moines Valley (6-1) beat Des Moines Lincoln 49-20.
|5. Ankeny (5-2) beat Des Moines North 56-7.
|6. Urbandale (6-1) beat S.C. West 56-6.
|7. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-2) lost to Southeast Polk
|21-20.
|8. Marion Linn-Mar (6-1) beat Ottumwa 56-0.
|9. West Des Moines Dowling (4-3) beat Ames 49-6.
|10. Cedar Falls (4-2) beat Dubuque Hempstead 42-28.
|Class 4A
|1. Eldridge North Scott (7-0) beat Clinton 41-7.
|2. Bondurant Farrar (7-0) beat Boone 43-0.
|3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-1) beat Clear Creek-Amana 34-7.
|4. Norwalk (6-1) beat Perry 42-0.
|(tie) Waverly-Shell Rock (6-1) beat Mason City 64-20.
|6. Fort Madison (6-1) lost to Liberty 24-16.
|7. Indianola (6-1) beat Carlisle 38-14.
|(tie) Winterset (6-1) beat Council Bluffs Jefferson 54-20.
|9. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (5-2) beat Glenwood 42-19.
|10. Clear Creek-Amana (5-2) lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier 34-7.
|Class 3A
|1. Harlan (7-0) beat Adel ADM 58-30.
|2. Boyden-Hull-RV (7-0) beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35-10.
|3. Solon (7-0) beat Fairfield 56-7.
|4. Humboldt (7-0) beat Gilbert 34-10.
|5. Manchester West Delaware (6-1) beat Hampton-Dumont-Cal 41-3.
|6. Independence (7-0) beat Charles City 42-0.
|7. Nevada (7-0) beat Algona 28-14.
|8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-2) lost to Boyden-Hull-RV 35-10.
|9. Adel ADM
|(5-2) lost to Harlan 58-30.
|10. Algona (5-2) lost to Nevada 28-14.
|Class 2A
|1. Southeast Valley, Gowrie (7-0) beat
|Pocahontas Area 40-3.
|2. O-A BCIG (6-1) beat Estherville-LC 22-21.
|3. Waukon (6-1) beat Jesup 26-14.
|4. State Center West Marshall (6-1) beat Roland Story 50-21.
|5. Greene County (6-1) beat Shenandoah 54-6.
|6. Estherville-Lincoln Central (4-3) lost to O-A BCIG 22-21.
|7. Spirit Lake (5-2) beat Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 55-6.
|8. Pocahontas Area (4-3) lost to Southeast Valley 40-3.
|9. West Union North Fayette (6-1) beat Union 27-21.
|10. Inwood West Lyon (5-2) beat Unity Christian 27-14.
|Class 1A
|1. Van Meter (7-0) beat Interstate 35 43-0.
|2. Underwood (7-0) beat West Monona 70-0.
|3. Iowa City Regina (7-0) beat West Ranch 26-8.
|4. Sigourney-Keota (7-0) beat Central Decatur 37-9.
|5. Dike-New Hartford (7-0) beat Denver 35-10.
|6. Dyersville Beckman (7-0) beat Sumner Fred 28-0.
|7. Denver (6-1) lost to Dike-New Hartford 35-10.
|8. AC GC (7-0) beat Panorama 70-0.
|9. Pella Christian (6-1) beat Cardinal 52-8.
|10. Hawarden West Sioux (6-1) beat Sibley-Ocheyedan 35-0.
|Class A
|1. Britt West Hancock (7-0) beat St. Ansgar 35-0.
|2. Troy Mills North Linn (7-0) beat Hudson 36-0.
|3. Moville Woodbury Central (6-1) lost to Tri-Center 26-23.
|4. Traer North Tama (6-1) lost to Wapsie Valley 14-0.
|5. North Butler (7-0) beat Lake Mills 40-7.
|6. Grundy Center (6-1) beat BCLUW 46-7.
|7. Logan-Magnolia (6-1) beat AHSTW 49-20.
|8. Lisbon (6-1) beat Highland 43-0.
|9. Belle Plaine (6-1) beat Pekin 52-0.
|10. Winthrop East Buchanan (6-1) beat Clayton Ridge 30-0.
|Class 8-Man
|1. Anita CAM (7-0) beat Coon Rapids-Bayard 82-22.
|2. Montezuma (8-0) beat Baxter 45-24.
|3. Easton Valley (7-0) beat ED-CO 60-14.
|4. Remsen Saint Mary's (7-0) beat AT-WE-VA 64-20.
|5. Audubon (6-1) beat West Harrison 50-8.
|6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-1) lost to Don Bosco 42-36.
|7. Wayland WACO (8-0) beat Winfield-Mt Union 47-20.
|(tie) Lenox (7-0) beat Martensdale St Marys 62-20.
|9. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley (7-0) beat
|Tripoli 42-36.
|10. Lansing Kee (7-0) beat Midland 48-30.
agate AP
Iowa Football How They Fared
- By The Associated Press
-
- Updated
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Andover - Mr. Robert L. Whidden, 78, passed away peacefully and with loved ones present on October 2, 2021, at the Bear Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Stoneham, MA. He was the son of the late Robert and Phyllis (Patch) Whidden. Robert was born on October 10. 1942 in Beverly, MA…