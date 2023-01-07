IOWA ST. (12-2)
Osunniyi 3-6 1-2 7, Grill 1-5 0-0 3, Holmes 4-8 0-0 10, Kalscheur 7-14 0-2 15, Lipsey 5-8 0-0 10, Jones 5-6 0-2 10, T.King 5-10 2-3 12, Watson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-59 3-9 69.
TCU (13-2)
Miller 3-6 0-0 7, O'Bannon 2-5 2-4 7, Lampkin 3-4 0-1 6, Baugh 5-12 4-6 17, Miles 5-9 7-9 18, Peavy 1-1 0-4 2, Cork 0-0 2-2 2, Coles 3-4 1-2 8, Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Wells 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-44 16-28 67.
Halftime_Iowa St. 36-30. 3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 4-16 (Holmes 2-3, Grill 1-5, Kalscheur 1-6, T.King 0-1, Lipsey 0-1), TCU 7-15 (Baugh 3-6, Coles 1-1, O'Bannon 1-1, Miles 1-2, Miller 1-2, Wells 0-1, Walker 0-2). Rebounds_Iowa St. 30 (Osunniyi, Grill 5), TCU 25 (Baugh 7). Assists_Iowa St. 17 (Holmes, Kalscheur 4), TCU 14 (Baugh 5). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 21, TCU 13. A_6,333 (6,800).
