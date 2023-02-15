TCU (17-9)
Cork 2-3 1-4 5, Miller 3-6 0-1 7, Baugh 2-7 2-4 7, Peavy 6-9 0-0 13, Wells 7-14 0-4 15, Coles 2-7 2-4 6, Lampkin 1-2 1-1 3, O'Bannon 1-4 0-0 3, Lundblade 0-0 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 6-18 59.
IOWA ST. (17-8)
Kunc 7-10 3-3 22, Osunniyi 1-3 4-4 6, Holmes 6-15 3-3 16, Kalscheur 3-7 0-0 7, Lipsey 2-2 2-2 6, T.King 3-6 3-3 9, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Grill 0-4 0-1 0, Watson 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 24-49 15-17 70.
Halftime_Iowa St. 35-24. 3-Point Goals_TCU 5-19 (Baugh 1-2, Miller 1-2, O'Bannon 1-3, Peavy 1-3, Wells 1-7, Coles 0-2), Iowa St. 7-20 (Kunc 5-8, Kalscheur 1-2, Holmes 1-5, Osunniyi 0-1, Grill 0-2, T.King 0-2). Rebounds_TCU 27 (Wells 7), Iowa St. 28 (Kunc, Osunniyi 5). Assists_TCU 17 (Baugh 9), Iowa St. 12 (Lipsey 6). Total Fouls_TCU 18, Iowa St. 14. A_13,557 (14,384).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.