KANSAS ST. (17-3)
Johnson 6-12 3-6 15, Tomlin 2-3 2-2 6, Iyiola 1-1 0-0 2, Carter 5-5 4-4 15, Nowell 6-17 7-8 23, Massoud 4-6 1-2 13, Sills 0-3 0-2 0, Greene 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 25-48 17-25 76.
IOWA ST. (15-4)
Osunniyi 4-7 8-11 16, Grill 1-4 2-2 5, Holmes 8-11 5-6 23, Kalscheur 7-11 3-4 19, Lipsey 5-10 0-0 10, Watson 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 1-1 1-2 3, T.King 1-2 0-0 2, Ward 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-49 19-25 80.
Halftime_Kansas St. 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Kansas St. 9-16 (Massoud 4-5, Nowell 4-5, Carter 1-1, Johnson 0-2, Sills 0-3), Iowa St. 5-16 (Holmes 2-3, Kalscheur 2-5, Grill 1-4, Lipsey 0-2, Watson 0-2). Fouled Out_Massoud. Rebounds_Kansas St. 16 (Johnson 10), Iowa St. 23 (Lipsey 6). Assists_Kansas St. 13 (Nowell 9), Iowa St. 15 (Holmes 7). Total Fouls_Kansas St. 22, Iowa St. 18. A_14,267 (14,384).
