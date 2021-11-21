FGFTReb
GRAMBLING ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lamin200-20-00-3010
Taylor284-102-20-31412
Christon252-44-52-8148
Cowart200-30-00-2010
Kingsby294-90-00-12110
Moss262-85-61-2119
Moton250-23-60-0323
Munford142-50-01-1015
Murrell130-20-00-1010
Totals20014-4514-194-2181647

Percentages: FG .311, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Kingsby 2-4, Taylor 2-5, Munford 1-2, Moss 0-1, Moton 0-1, Murrell 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Lamin, Moss).

Turnovers: 14 (Christon 6, Taylor 3, Kingsby 2, Cowart, Munford, Murrell).

Steals: 4 (Cowart, Moss).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
IOWA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Conditt150-20-07-10040
Brockington130-23-40-2023
Hunter304-132-20-56112
Kalscheur160-52-20-0142
Enaruna247-101-24-91115
Jackson294-80-00-15112
Grill274-80-01-54210
Kunc247-72-32-73221
Jones112-51-11-1005
Walker71-30-20-3112
Boothe40-00-00-0000
Totals20029-6311-1615-43211882

Percentages: FG .460, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (Kunc 5-5, Jackson 4-7, Grill 2-5, Hunter 2-6, Kalscheur 0-1, Walker 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Conditt, Enaruna, Kunc).

Turnovers: 11 (Brockington 2, Enaruna 2, Hunter 2, Jackson 2, Kalscheur 2, Conditt).

Steals: 9 (Hunter 4, Jackson 3, Enaruna, Kunc).

Technical Fouls: None.

Grambling St.252247
Iowa St.493382

A_10,533 (14,384).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

