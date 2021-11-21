|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GRAMBLING ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lamin
|20
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor
|28
|4-10
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|4
|12
|Christon
|25
|2-4
|4-5
|2-8
|1
|4
|8
|Cowart
|20
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Kingsby
|29
|4-9
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|10
|Moss
|26
|2-8
|5-6
|1-2
|1
|1
|9
|Moton
|25
|0-2
|3-6
|0-0
|3
|2
|3
|Munford
|14
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|5
|Murrell
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|14-45
|14-19
|4-21
|8
|16
|47
Percentages: FG .311, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Kingsby 2-4, Taylor 2-5, Munford 1-2, Moss 0-1, Moton 0-1, Murrell 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Lamin, Moss).
Turnovers: 14 (Christon 6, Taylor 3, Kingsby 2, Cowart, Munford, Murrell).
Steals: 4 (Cowart, Moss).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Conditt
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|7-10
|0
|4
|0
|Brockington
|13
|0-2
|3-4
|0-2
|0
|2
|3
|Hunter
|30
|4-13
|2-2
|0-5
|6
|1
|12
|Kalscheur
|16
|0-5
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|4
|2
|Enaruna
|24
|7-10
|1-2
|4-9
|1
|1
|15
|Jackson
|29
|4-8
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|1
|12
|Grill
|27
|4-8
|0-0
|1-5
|4
|2
|10
|Kunc
|24
|7-7
|2-3
|2-7
|3
|2
|21
|Jones
|11
|2-5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|5
|Walker
|7
|1-3
|0-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|2
|Boothe
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-63
|11-16
|15-43
|21
|18
|82
Percentages: FG .460, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (Kunc 5-5, Jackson 4-7, Grill 2-5, Hunter 2-6, Kalscheur 0-1, Walker 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Conditt, Enaruna, Kunc).
Turnovers: 11 (Brockington 2, Enaruna 2, Hunter 2, Jackson 2, Kalscheur 2, Conditt).
Steals: 9 (Hunter 4, Jackson 3, Enaruna, Kunc).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Grambling St.
|25
|22
|—
|47
|Iowa St.
|49
|33
|—
|82
A_10,533 (14,384).