IOWA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jones161-20-21-2132
Kunc291-44-50-6147
Brockington314-152-20-20310
Hunter341-102-20-6514
Kalscheur3410-191-33-41422
Conditt221-42-23-6344
Grill202-40-00-2135
Enaruna80-00-00-4010
Jackson60-00-00-0020
Totals20020-5811-167-32122554

Percentages: FG .345, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Grill 1-3, Kunc 1-3, Kalscheur 1-4, Brockington 0-1, Hunter 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Kunc 2, Brockington).

Turnovers: 13 (Brockington 4, Conditt 3, Hunter 3, Jackson, Jones, Kalscheur).

Steals: 9 (Hunter 3, Brockington 2, Kalscheur 2, Grill, Kunc).

Technical Fouls: None.

WISCONSINMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Crowl251-40-00-1132
Wahl243-62-32-8048
Joh.Davis384-169-111-91317
Davison373-75-70-44412
Hepburn140-30-00-2000
Neath220-31-20-4101
Vogt142-20-01-3004
Carlson120-12-20-0002
Jor.Davis111-40-02-2043
Lindsey20-10-00-0000
Gilmore10-00-00-0000
Totals20014-4719-256-3371849

Percentages: FG .298, FT .760.

3-Point Goals: 2-22, .091 (Davison 1-3, Jor.Davis 1-3, Carlson 0-1, Lindsey 0-1, Hepburn 0-2, Neath 0-2, Crowl 0-3, Joh.Davis 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Joh.Davis 4, Vogt 2, Jor.Davis).

Turnovers: 16 (Joh.Davis 4, Wahl 3, Crowl 2, Davison 2, Hepburn 2, Vogt 2, Neath).

Steals: 6 (Davison 4, Joh.Davis 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Iowa St.272754
Wisconsin262349

A_17,500 (17,500).

