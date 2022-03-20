|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jones
|16
|1-2
|0-2
|1-2
|1
|3
|2
|Kunc
|29
|1-4
|4-5
|0-6
|1
|4
|7
|Brockington
|31
|4-15
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|10
|Hunter
|34
|1-10
|2-2
|0-6
|5
|1
|4
|Kalscheur
|34
|10-19
|1-3
|3-4
|1
|4
|22
|Conditt
|22
|1-4
|2-2
|3-6
|3
|4
|4
|Grill
|20
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|5
|Enaruna
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|0
|Jackson
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-58
|11-16
|7-32
|12
|25
|54
Percentages: FG .345, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Grill 1-3, Kunc 1-3, Kalscheur 1-4, Brockington 0-1, Hunter 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Kunc 2, Brockington).
Turnovers: 13 (Brockington 4, Conditt 3, Hunter 3, Jackson, Jones, Kalscheur).
Steals: 9 (Hunter 3, Brockington 2, Kalscheur 2, Grill, Kunc).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WISCONSIN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Crowl
|25
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|2
|Wahl
|24
|3-6
|2-3
|2-8
|0
|4
|8
|Joh.Davis
|38
|4-16
|9-11
|1-9
|1
|3
|17
|Davison
|37
|3-7
|5-7
|0-4
|4
|4
|12
|Hepburn
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Neath
|22
|0-3
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|0
|1
|Vogt
|14
|2-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|4
|Carlson
|12
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Jor.Davis
|11
|1-4
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|4
|3
|Lindsey
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Gilmore
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|14-47
|19-25
|6-33
|7
|18
|49
Percentages: FG .298, FT .760.
3-Point Goals: 2-22, .091 (Davison 1-3, Jor.Davis 1-3, Carlson 0-1, Lindsey 0-1, Hepburn 0-2, Neath 0-2, Crowl 0-3, Joh.Davis 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Joh.Davis 4, Vogt 2, Jor.Davis).
Turnovers: 16 (Joh.Davis 4, Wahl 3, Crowl 2, Davison 2, Hepburn 2, Vogt 2, Neath).
Steals: 6 (Davison 4, Joh.Davis 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Iowa St.
|27
|27
|—
|54
|Wisconsin
|26
|23
|—
|49
A_17,500 (17,500).