FGFTReb
IOWA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jones143-51-31-5227
T.King275-112-42-71113
Holmes326-93-41-75216
Kalscheur383-94-50-23312
Lipsey270-13-40-1513
Osunniyi173-42-20-3018
Watson162-20-01-3214
Kunc152-40-00-1146
Ward72-20-02-3014
E.King60-10-00-1020
Hawley10-00-00-0000
Totals20026-4815-227-33191873

Percentages: FG .542, FT .682.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Kunc 2-4, Kalscheur 2-6, T.King 1-2, Holmes 1-3, E.King 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones).

Turnovers: 12 (Osunniyi 3, Kunc 2, Lipsey 2, T.King 2, Jones, Kalscheur, Watson).

Steals: 6 (Kalscheur 2, Lipsey 2, Holmes, T.King).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BAYLORMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges281-92-23-6105
Thamba190-01-21-2141
Cryer343-115-50-12113
Flagler357-111-51-21420
George263-100-20-1237
Bonner263-71-20-0138
Tchamwa Tchatchoua181-30-02-7132
Lohner81-20-00-1002
Ojianwuna30-00-00-0000
Turner20-00-00-0000
Loveday10-00-00-0000
Totals20019-5310-187-2091858

Percentages: FG .358, FT .556.

3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Flagler 5-8, Cryer 2-5, Bonner 1-3, Bridges 1-4, George 1-7, Lohner 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Bridges).

Turnovers: 13 (Flagler 3, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 3, Cryer 2, George 2, Thamba 2, Bridges).

Steals: 3 (Bonner, Bridges, Thamba).

Technical Fouls: None.

Iowa St.334073
Baylor223658

A_10,105 (10,284).

