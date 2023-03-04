|FG
|Reb
|IOWA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jones
|14
|3-5
|1-3
|1-5
|2
|2
|7
|T.King
|27
|5-11
|2-4
|2-7
|1
|1
|13
|Holmes
|32
|6-9
|3-4
|1-7
|5
|2
|16
|Kalscheur
|38
|3-9
|4-5
|0-2
|3
|3
|12
|Lipsey
|27
|0-1
|3-4
|0-1
|5
|1
|3
|Osunniyi
|17
|3-4
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|8
|Watson
|16
|2-2
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|4
|Kunc
|15
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|6
|Ward
|7
|2-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|4
|E.King
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Hawley
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-48
|15-22
|7-33
|19
|18
|73
Percentages: FG .542, FT .682.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Kunc 2-4, Kalscheur 2-6, T.King 1-2, Holmes 1-3, E.King 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones).
Turnovers: 12 (Osunniyi 3, Kunc 2, Lipsey 2, T.King 2, Jones, Kalscheur, Watson).
Steals: 6 (Kalscheur 2, Lipsey 2, Holmes, T.King).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BAYLOR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|28
|1-9
|2-2
|3-6
|1
|0
|5
|Thamba
|19
|0-0
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|4
|1
|Cryer
|34
|3-11
|5-5
|0-1
|2
|1
|13
|Flagler
|35
|7-11
|1-5
|1-2
|1
|4
|20
|George
|26
|3-10
|0-2
|0-1
|2
|3
|7
|Bonner
|26
|3-7
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|3
|8
|Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|3
|2
|Lohner
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Ojianwuna
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Turner
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Loveday
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-53
|10-18
|7-20
|9
|18
|58
Percentages: FG .358, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Flagler 5-8, Cryer 2-5, Bonner 1-3, Bridges 1-4, George 1-7, Lohner 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Bridges).
Turnovers: 13 (Flagler 3, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 3, Cryer 2, George 2, Thamba 2, Bridges).
Steals: 3 (Bonner, Bridges, Thamba).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Iowa St.
|33
|40
|—
|73
|Baylor
|22
|36
|—
|58
A_10,105 (10,284).
