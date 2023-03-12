|Nicaragua
|Israel
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|Montes cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stubbs 3b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Leyton ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gelof 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Alegria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pderson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cthbert 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mervis 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Miranda dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dckrson rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Novoa c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Blndino 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lvrnway c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brmudez rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Horwitz dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Valle lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mndlngr lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Britton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vlencia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wlansky ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
E_Cthbert. DP_Nicaragua 1. LOB_Nicaragua 4, Israel 11. 2B_Leyton (1), Pderson (1), Stubbs (1). RBI_Leyton (1), Horwitz (1), Stubbs 2 (2). S_Valle (1).
|Nicaragua
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Israel
|000
|000
|03x
|—
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Medrano (Pderson); by Gterrez (Horwitz, Mndlngr); by Laisiga (Lvrnway).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.