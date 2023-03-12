NicaraguaIsrael
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals29141Totals30373
Montes cf4010Stubbs 3b5022
Leyton ss4011Gelof 2b5000
Alegria 3b4010Pderson cf3010
Cthbert 1b4000Mervis 1b3010
Miranda dh3000Dckrson rf3020
Novoa c3000
Blndino 2b3010Lvrnway c3000
Brmudez rf2100Horwitz dh3111
Valle lf1000Mndlngr lf2100
Britton ph1000Kelly ss1000
Vlencia ph1000
Wlansky ss1000

E_Cthbert. DP_Nicaragua 1. LOB_Nicaragua 4, Israel 11. 2B_Leyton (1), Pderson (1), Stubbs (1). RBI_Leyton (1), Horwitz (1), Stubbs 2 (2). S_Valle (1).

Nicaragua0000100001
Israel00000003x3
IPHRERBBSO
Nicaragua
Medrano220023
Crwford320011
Gterrez H01/300001
Teller H12/300001
Laisiga BS, L133310
Israel
Kremer430014
Wolf111111
Weiss200003
Bleier W100002
Stock S100002

HBP_by Medrano (Pderson); by Gterrez (Horwitz, Mndlngr); by Laisiga (Lvrnway).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you