ROME (AP) - Results from Italian football:

Italy Serie A

Saturday's Matches

Turin 0, Inter 1

Cremonese 2, Salernitana 0

Empoli 0, Lazio 2

Sunday's Matches

Napoli 2, Sampdoria 0

Atalanta 5, AC Monza 2

Lecce 2, Bologna 3

AC Milan 3, Verona 1

Roma 2, Spezia 1

Udinese 0, Juventus 1

Sunday's Match

Spezia 1, Verona 3

Italy Serie B

Saturday's Match

Parma 0, Cagliari 0, Cagliari advances on 3-2 aggregate

Thursday's Match

Cagliari 1, Bari 1

Sunday's Match

Bari 0, Cagliari 1, Cagliari advances on 2-1 aggregate

