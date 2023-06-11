ROME (AP) - Results from Italian football:
Italy Serie A
Saturday's Matches
Turin 0, Inter 1
Cremonese 2, Salernitana 0
Empoli 0, Lazio 2
Sunday's Matches
Napoli 2, Sampdoria 0
Atalanta 5, AC Monza 2
Lecce 2, Bologna 3
AC Milan 3, Verona 1
Roma 2, Spezia 1
Udinese 0, Juventus 1
Sunday's Match
Spezia 1, Verona 3
Italy Serie B
Saturday's Match
Parma 0, Cagliari 0, Cagliari advances on 3-2 aggregate
Thursday's Match
Cagliari 1, Bari 1
Sunday's Match
Bari 0, Cagliari 1, Cagliari advances on 2-1 aggregate
