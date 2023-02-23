ROBERT MORRIS (15-16)
Spear 9-19 9-11 27, Walker 3-4 1-2 7, Cheeks 4-12 5-7 15, Corbin 0-7 0-0 0, Last 2-6 2-2 6, Green 6-13 1-2 15, Ford 1-1 2-3 4, Wainwright 0-1 1-2 1, James 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 21-29 75.
IUPUI (5-25)
Osten 4-6 1-1 9, Brady 3-8 4-5 12, Counter 5-16 6-7 17, Jackson 7-11 10-10 24, Taylor 2-5 0-1 4, Carrasco 2-3 0-2 4, Egbuta 1-2 0-0 2, Ar.Jarrard 3-3 1-2 9, Dewitt 0-0 0-0 0, Am.Jarrard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 22-28 81.
Halftime_Robert Morris 34-29. 3-Point Goals_Robert Morris 4-20 (Cheeks 2-3, Green 2-6, Wainwright 0-1, Last 0-2, Spear 0-2, Corbin 0-6), IUPUI 5-12 (Ar.Jarrard 2-2, Brady 2-5, Counter 1-5). Fouled Out_Cheeks, Last. Rebounds_Robert Morris 31 (Spear 12), IUPUI 38 (Jackson 12). Assists_Robert Morris 12 (Corbin 5), IUPUI 9 (Counter 3). Total Fouls_Robert Morris 21, IUPUI 23. A_1,189 (6,500).
