A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the National League.
|Name, Affiliation
|Chapter
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Jason Foster, The Sporting News
|ATL
|Harris
|II
|Strider
|Donovan
|Paul Newberry, The Associated Press
|ATL
|Harris
|II
|Strider
|Donovan
|Meg Rowley, FanGraphs
|AZ
|Harris
|II
|Strider
|Donovan
|Zach Buchanan, The Athletic
|AZ
|Strider
|Harris
|II
|Donovan
|Gordon Wittenmyer, NBC Sports Chicago
|CHI
|Harris
|II
|Strider
|Donovan
|Eugen McIntosh, The Bigs Media
|CHI
|Harris
|II
|Strider
|Donovan
|Matt Snyder, CBS Sports
|CIN
|Harris
|II
|Strider
|Donovan
|Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs
|CIN
|Strider
|Harris
|II
|Donovan
|Manny Randhawa, MLB.com
|COL
|Harris
|II
|Strider
|McCarthy
|Kevin Henry, Rox Pile
|COL
|Harris
|II
|Strider
|Donovan
|Jim Alexander, Southern California News Group
|LA
|Harris
|II
|Diaz
|Cruz
|Alden Gonzalez, ESPN
|LA
|Harris
|II
|Strider
|Donovan
|Jon Heyman, MLB Network
|MIA
|Strider
|Harris
|II
|Donovan
|Mari Montes, El Extrabase
|MIA
|Harris
|II
|Strider
|Cruz
|Andrew Wagner, Forbes Sports
|MIL
|Harris
|II
|Strider
|Donovan
|Drew Olson, iHeart Media Milwaukee
|MIL
|Strider
|Harris
|II
|Lodolo
|Deesha Thosar, Fox Sports
|NY
|Harris
|II
|Strider
|Donovan
|Will Sammon, The Athletic
|NY
|Harris
|II
|Strider
|McCarthy
|Keith Law, The Athletic
|PHI
|Strider
|Harris
|II
|McCarthy
|Corey Seidman, NBC Sports Philadelphia
|PHI
|Strider
|Harris
|II
|Donovan
|Justice delos Santos, MLB.com
|PIT
|Harris
|II
|Strider
|Donovan
|Jason Mackey, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
|PIT
|Strider
|Harris
|II
|Donovan
|Kyle Glaser, Baseball America
|SD
|Harris
|II
|Strider
|Donovan
|John Maffei, Union-Tribune
|SD
|Harris
|II
|Strider
|Donovan
|Maria Guardado, MLB.com
|SF
|Harris
|II
|Strider
|Donovan
|Evan Webeck, Bay Area News Group
|SF
|Harris
|II
|Strider
|McCarthy
|Benjamin Hochman, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
|STL
|Harris
|II
|Strider
|Donovan
|Jeff Jones, Belleville News-Democrat
|STL
|Strider
|Harris
|II
|Donovan
|Brittany Ghiroli, The Athletic
|WAS
|Harris
|II
|Strider
|Lodolo
|Joe Trezza, MLB.com
|WAS
|Harris
|II
|Strider
|Donovan
