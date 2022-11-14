A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the National League.

Name, AffiliationChapter1st2nd3rd
Jason Foster, The Sporting NewsATLHarrisIIStriderDonovan
Paul Newberry, The Associated PressATLHarrisIIStriderDonovan
Meg Rowley, FanGraphsAZHarrisIIStriderDonovan
Zach Buchanan, The AthleticAZStriderHarrisIIDonovan
Gordon Wittenmyer, NBC Sports ChicagoCHIHarrisIIStriderDonovan
Eugen McIntosh, The Bigs MediaCHIHarrisIIStriderDonovan
Matt Snyder, CBS SportsCINHarrisIIStriderDonovan
Dan Szymborski, FanGraphsCINStriderHarrisIIDonovan
Manny Randhawa, MLB.comCOLHarrisIIStriderMcCarthy
Kevin Henry, Rox PileCOLHarrisIIStriderDonovan
Jim Alexander, Southern California News GroupLAHarrisIIDiazCruz
Alden Gonzalez, ESPNLAHarrisIIStriderDonovan
Jon Heyman, MLB NetworkMIAStriderHarrisIIDonovan
Mari Montes, El ExtrabaseMIAHarrisIIStriderCruz
Andrew Wagner, Forbes SportsMILHarrisIIStriderDonovan
Drew Olson, iHeart Media MilwaukeeMILStriderHarrisIILodolo
Deesha Thosar, Fox SportsNYHarrisIIStriderDonovan
Will Sammon, The AthleticNYHarrisIIStriderMcCarthy
Keith Law, The AthleticPHIStriderHarrisIIMcCarthy
Corey Seidman, NBC Sports PhiladelphiaPHIStriderHarrisIIDonovan
Justice delos Santos, MLB.comPITHarrisIIStriderDonovan
Jason Mackey, Pittsburgh Post-GazettePITStriderHarrisIIDonovan
Kyle Glaser, Baseball AmericaSDHarrisIIStriderDonovan
John Maffei, Union-TribuneSDHarrisIIStriderDonovan
Maria Guardado, MLB.comSFHarrisIIStriderDonovan
Evan Webeck, Bay Area News GroupSFHarrisIIStriderMcCarthy
Benjamin Hochman, St. Louis Post-DispatchSTLHarrisIIStriderDonovan
Jeff Jones, Belleville News-DemocratSTLStriderHarrisIIDonovan
Brittany Ghiroli, The AthleticWASHarrisIIStriderLodolo
Joe Trezza, MLB.comWASHarrisIIStriderDonovan

