PRAIRIE VIEW (12-18)
B.Bell 5-10 0-1 14, Rasas 4-15 3-3 11, Douglas 7-18 3-3 20, Nelson 1-3 0-0 3, Smith 1-8 3-4 6, Augustin 1-9 0-2 3, Harding 0-0 0-0 0, Wesley 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-63 9-13 57.
JACKSON ST. (11-18)
Cook 3-5 0-0 6, Mansel 6-8 2-6 14, Adams 4-8 2-2 10, Evans 1-3 0-0 2, C.Young 4-11 4-4 14, J.Bell 3-4 0-0 9, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, T.Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, Hunt 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 8-12 61.
Halftime_Jackson St. 24-23. 3-Point Goals_Prairie View 10-30 (B.Bell 4-7, Douglas 3-10, Nelson 1-2, Augustin 1-5, Smith 1-5, Rasas 0-1), Jackson St. 5-12 (J.Bell 3-4, C.Young 2-6, Adams 0-1, Hunt 0-1). Rebounds_Prairie View 25 (Rasas 10), Jackson St. 39 (C.Young 11). Assists_Prairie View 13 (Nelson 8), Jackson St. 13 (Adams 6). Total Fouls_Prairie View 16, Jackson St. 15. A_1,571 (8,000).
