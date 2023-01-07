FGFTReb
ALABAMA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
O'Neal284-55-93-51213
Posey191-21-10-3123
Madlock373-140-03-6217
McCoy302-60-01-4025
Range407-132-22-42019
Anderson333-83-42-7129
Coleman131-50-00-0052
Totals20021-5311-1611-2971458

Percentages: FG .396, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Range 3-9, Madlock 1-2, McCoy 1-3, Anderson 0-1, O'Neal 0-1, Posey 0-1, Coleman 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (O'Neal 2, Anderson, Posey).

Turnovers: 11 (Anderson 2, Madlock 2, O'Neal 2, Range 2, Coleman, McCoy, Posey).

Steals: 4 (O'Neal 2, Madlock, Range).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
JACKSON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cook282-43-53-7037
Jones314-83-63-30511
Evans214-111-32-5019
Hunt120-42-20-1212
C.Young397-170-02-100417
Adams303-50-02-3127
T.Young201-62-22-4004
Mansel192-60-01-3024
Totals20023-6111-1815-3631861

Percentages: FG .377, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (C.Young 3-11, Adams 1-2, Hunt 0-2, Mansel 0-2, T.Young 0-3, Evans 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 9 (Hunt 3, Evans 2, T.Young 2, Adams, Cook).

Steals: 6 (Hunt 3, C.Young 2, T.Young).

Technical Fouls: None.

Alabama St.283058
Jackson St.313061

A_2,734 (8,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you