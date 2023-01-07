|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|O'Neal
|28
|4-5
|5-9
|3-5
|1
|2
|13
|Posey
|19
|1-2
|1-1
|0-3
|1
|2
|3
|Madlock
|37
|3-14
|0-0
|3-6
|2
|1
|7
|McCoy
|30
|2-6
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|5
|Range
|40
|7-13
|2-2
|2-4
|2
|0
|19
|Anderson
|33
|3-8
|3-4
|2-7
|1
|2
|9
|Coleman
|13
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|5
|2
|Totals
|200
|21-53
|11-16
|11-29
|7
|14
|58
Percentages: FG .396, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Range 3-9, Madlock 1-2, McCoy 1-3, Anderson 0-1, O'Neal 0-1, Posey 0-1, Coleman 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (O'Neal 2, Anderson, Posey).
Turnovers: 11 (Anderson 2, Madlock 2, O'Neal 2, Range 2, Coleman, McCoy, Posey).
Steals: 4 (O'Neal 2, Madlock, Range).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|JACKSON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cook
|28
|2-4
|3-5
|3-7
|0
|3
|7
|Jones
|31
|4-8
|3-6
|3-3
|0
|5
|11
|Evans
|21
|4-11
|1-3
|2-5
|0
|1
|9
|Hunt
|12
|0-4
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|2
|C.Young
|39
|7-17
|0-0
|2-10
|0
|4
|17
|Adams
|30
|3-5
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|2
|7
|T.Young
|20
|1-6
|2-2
|2-4
|0
|0
|4
|Mansel
|19
|2-6
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|4
|Totals
|200
|23-61
|11-18
|15-36
|3
|18
|61
Percentages: FG .377, FT .611.
3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (C.Young 3-11, Adams 1-2, Hunt 0-2, Mansel 0-2, T.Young 0-3, Evans 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 9 (Hunt 3, Evans 2, T.Young 2, Adams, Cook).
Steals: 6 (Hunt 3, C.Young 2, T.Young).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Alabama St.
|28
|30
|—
|58
|Jackson St.
|31
|30
|—
|61
A_2,734 (8,000).
