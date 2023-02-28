|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PRAIRIE VIEW
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|B.Bell
|33
|5-10
|0-1
|1-5
|0
|2
|14
|Rasas
|37
|4-15
|3-3
|6-10
|1
|2
|11
|Douglas
|38
|7-18
|3-3
|0-6
|0
|3
|20
|Nelson
|37
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|8
|2
|3
|Smith
|26
|1-8
|3-4
|1-1
|2
|1
|6
|Augustin
|19
|1-9
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|3
|Harding
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Wesley
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Harris
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-63
|9-13
|9-25
|13
|16
|57
Percentages: FG .302, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (B.Bell 4-7, Douglas 3-10, Nelson 1-2, Augustin 1-5, Smith 1-5, Rasas 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Bell 2, Harris, Smith).
Turnovers: 10 (Nelson 3, Rasas 2, B.Bell, Douglas, Harding, Smith, Wesley).
Steals: 13 (Rasas 4, B.Bell 3, Nelson 2, Wesley 2, Augustin, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|JACKSON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cook
|17
|3-5
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|4
|6
|Mansel
|35
|6-8
|2-6
|2-4
|3
|2
|14
|Adams
|34
|4-8
|2-2
|0-2
|6
|0
|10
|Evans
|22
|1-3
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|0
|2
|C.Young
|32
|4-11
|4-4
|2-11
|1
|3
|14
|J.Bell
|23
|3-4
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|1
|9
|Jones
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|2
|T.Johnson
|14
|2-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|4
|Hunt
|6
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-48
|8-12
|8-39
|13
|15
|61
Percentages: FG .500, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (J.Bell 3-4, C.Young 2-6, Adams 0-1, Hunt 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Mansel 2).
Turnovers: 22 (Evans 5, Adams 3, C.Young 3, Cook 3, J.Bell 3, Mansel 3, T.Johnson 2).
Steals: 5 (Adams 3, Cook, Evans).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Prairie View
|23
|34
|—
|57
|Jackson St.
|24
|37
|—
|61
A_1,571 (8,000).
