FGFTReb
PRAIRIE VIEWMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
B.Bell335-100-11-50214
Rasas374-153-36-101211
Douglas387-183-30-60320
Nelson371-30-00-0823
Smith261-83-41-1216
Augustin191-90-21-2033
Harding50-00-00-0200
Wesley30-00-00-0010
Harris20-00-00-0020
Totals20019-639-139-25131657

Percentages: FG .302, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (B.Bell 4-7, Douglas 3-10, Nelson 1-2, Augustin 1-5, Smith 1-5, Rasas 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Bell 2, Harris, Smith).

Turnovers: 10 (Nelson 3, Rasas 2, B.Bell, Douglas, Harding, Smith, Wesley).

Steals: 13 (Rasas 4, B.Bell 3, Nelson 2, Wesley 2, Augustin, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
JACKSON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cook173-50-02-4146
Mansel356-82-62-43214
Adams344-82-20-26010
Evans221-30-01-6102
C.Young324-114-42-111314
J.Bell233-40-01-6019
Jones171-30-00-3022
T.Johnson142-20-00-3034
Hunt60-40-00-0100
Totals20024-488-128-39131561

Percentages: FG .500, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (J.Bell 3-4, C.Young 2-6, Adams 0-1, Hunt 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Mansel 2).

Turnovers: 22 (Evans 5, Adams 3, C.Young 3, Cook 3, J.Bell 3, Mansel 3, T.Johnson 2).

Steals: 5 (Adams 3, Cook, Evans).

Technical Fouls: None.

Prairie View233457
Jackson St.243761

A_1,571 (8,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you