JACKSON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jones285-71-14-121211
Lewis3113-202-25-100328
Evans373-90-02-10118
James405-130-30-28110
Wilson362-62-30-4118
Hicks111-30-00-1022
Wideman71-30-01-2012
Brown50-10-00-0000
Young50-10-00-0000
Totals20030-635-912-41111169

Percentages: FG .476, FT .556.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Evans 2-5, Wilson 2-6, Brown 0-1, Hicks 0-1, Young 0-1, James 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones, Lewis).

Turnovers: 16 (James 4, Jones 3, Lewis 3, Brown 2, Evans, Hicks, Wideman, Wilson).

Steals: 6 (Wilson 2, Brown, Hicks, James, Lewis).

Technical Fouls: None.

MVSUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Grant315-111-11-61111
Waldon152-30-02-6104
Umoh121-11-23-5113
Collins211-102-41-1104
Hunter385-123-40-31216
Davis252-40-00-2314
Gordon254-112-20-10112
Waller194-62-20-21011
McCoy60-00-00-1010
Johnson50-10-00-1010
Aguer30-10-01-1000
Totals20024-6011-158-299865

Percentages: FG .400, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Hunter 3-6, Gordon 2-6, Waller 1-1, Collins 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Umoh, Waldon).

Turnovers: 8 (Grant 2, Umoh 2, Collins, Davis, Hunter, Waller).

Steals: 3 (Davis, Grant, Umoh).

Technical Fouls: None.

Jackson St.264369
MVSU293665

A_4,689 (5,000).

