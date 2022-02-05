|FG
|FT
|Reb
|JACKSON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jones
|28
|5-7
|1-1
|4-12
|1
|2
|11
|Lewis
|31
|13-20
|2-2
|5-10
|0
|3
|28
|Evans
|37
|3-9
|0-0
|2-10
|1
|1
|8
|James
|40
|5-13
|0-3
|0-2
|8
|1
|10
|Wilson
|36
|2-6
|2-3
|0-4
|1
|1
|8
|Hicks
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Wideman
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Brown
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Young
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-63
|5-9
|12-41
|11
|11
|69
Percentages: FG .476, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Evans 2-5, Wilson 2-6, Brown 0-1, Hicks 0-1, Young 0-1, James 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones, Lewis).
Turnovers: 16 (James 4, Jones 3, Lewis 3, Brown 2, Evans, Hicks, Wideman, Wilson).
Steals: 6 (Wilson 2, Brown, Hicks, James, Lewis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MVSU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Grant
|31
|5-11
|1-1
|1-6
|1
|1
|11
|Waldon
|15
|2-3
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|0
|4
|Umoh
|12
|1-1
|1-2
|3-5
|1
|1
|3
|Collins
|21
|1-10
|2-4
|1-1
|1
|0
|4
|Hunter
|38
|5-12
|3-4
|0-3
|1
|2
|16
|Davis
|25
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|4
|Gordon
|25
|4-11
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|12
|Waller
|19
|4-6
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|11
|McCoy
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Johnson
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Aguer
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-60
|11-15
|8-29
|9
|8
|65
Percentages: FG .400, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Hunter 3-6, Gordon 2-6, Waller 1-1, Collins 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Umoh, Waldon).
Turnovers: 8 (Grant 2, Umoh 2, Collins, Davis, Hunter, Waller).
Steals: 3 (Davis, Grant, Umoh).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Jackson St.
|26
|43
|—
|69
|MVSU
|29
|36
|—
|65
A_4,689 (5,000).