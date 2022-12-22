|Jacksonville
|3
|10
|3
|3
|—
|19
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|0
|0
|0
|—
|3
First Quarter
NYJ_FG Zuerlein 37, 11:37.
Jac_FG Patterson 32, 7:15.
Second Quarter
Jac_Lawrence 1 run (Patterson kick), 11:26.
Jac_FG Patterson 45, 2:55.
Third Quarter
Jac_FG Patterson 41, 7:06.
Fourth Quarter
Jac_FG Patterson 37, 3:46.
A_70,043.
|Jac
|NYJ
|First downs
|19
|10
|Total Net Yards
|365
|227
|Rushes-yards
|39-147
|20-66
|Passing
|218
|161
|Punt Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-25
|3-80
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-19
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-31-0
|19-33-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-11
|3-21
|Punts
|2-32.0
|5-40.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-25
|9-64
|Time of Possession
|34:52
|25:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Jacksonville, Etienne 22-83, Lawrence 7-51, Hasty 3-10, Conner 2-5, Kirk 1-4, Z.Jones 1-(minus 3), Beathard 3-(minus 3). N.Y. Jets, Streveler 9-54, T.Johnson 2-7, Carter 2-6, Z.Wilson 1-1, Knight 6-(minus 2).
PASSING_Jacksonville, Lawrence 20-31-0-229. N.Y. Jets, Z.Wilson 9-18-1-92, Streveler 10-15-0-90.
RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Engram 7-113, Etienne 3-29, Kirk 3-22, M.Jones 3-15, Arnold 1-17, Z.Jones 1-14, Hasty 1-11, Agnew 1-8. N.Y. Jets, Carter 5-44, Conklin 4-34, G.Wilson 4-30, Moore 2-15, C.Davis 2-14, Uzomah 1-30, Knight 1-15.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Jacksonville, Patterson 44.
