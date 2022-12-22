Jacksonville3103319
N.Y. Jets30003

First Quarter

NYJ_FG Zuerlein 37, 11:37.

Jac_FG Patterson 32, 7:15.

Second Quarter

Jac_Lawrence 1 run (Patterson kick), 11:26.

Jac_FG Patterson 45, 2:55.

Third Quarter

Jac_FG Patterson 41, 7:06.

Fourth Quarter

Jac_FG Patterson 37, 3:46.

A_70,043.

JacNYJ
First downs1910
Total Net Yards365227
Rushes-yards39-14720-66
Passing218161
Punt Returns1-40-0
Kickoff Returns1-253-80
Interceptions Ret.1-190-0
Comp-Att-Int20-31-019-33-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-113-21
Punts2-32.05-40.2
Fumbles-Lost1-12-1
Penalties-Yards3-259-64
Time of Possession34:5225:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville, Etienne 22-83, Lawrence 7-51, Hasty 3-10, Conner 2-5, Kirk 1-4, Z.Jones 1-(minus 3), Beathard 3-(minus 3). N.Y. Jets, Streveler 9-54, T.Johnson 2-7, Carter 2-6, Z.Wilson 1-1, Knight 6-(minus 2).

PASSING_Jacksonville, Lawrence 20-31-0-229. N.Y. Jets, Z.Wilson 9-18-1-92, Streveler 10-15-0-90.

RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Engram 7-113, Etienne 3-29, Kirk 3-22, M.Jones 3-15, Arnold 1-17, Z.Jones 1-14, Hasty 1-11, Agnew 1-8. N.Y. Jets, Carter 5-44, Conklin 4-34, G.Wilson 4-30, Moore 2-15, C.Davis 2-14, Uzomah 1-30, Knight 1-15.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Jacksonville, Patterson 44.

