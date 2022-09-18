Indianapolis00000
Jacksonville7107024

First Quarter

Jac_Kirk 10 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), 2:21. Drive: 15 plays, 68 yards, 9:11. Key Plays: Jenkins 10 interception return to Jacksonville 32; Lawrence 12 pass to M.Jones on 3rd-and-8; Lawrence 2 pass to Engram on 3rd-and-5; Lawrence 8 pass to Z.Jones on 4th-and-3; Lawrence 10 pass to Z.Jones; J.Robinson 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Jacksonville 7, Indianapolis 0.

Second Quarter

Jac_J.Robinson 37 run (Patterson kick), 7:52. Drive: 6 plays, 79 yards, 3:40. Key Plays: Lawrence 13 pass to M.Jones; J.Robinson 5 run on 3rd-and-2; Lawrence 26 pass to Kirk. Jacksonville 14, Indianapolis 0.

Jac_FG Patterson 52, 1:43. Drive: 10 plays, 41 yards, 4:00. Key Plays: Lawrence 14 pass to Etienne; Lawrence 8 pass to Engram on 3rd-and-8; Lawrence 7 pass to Etienne on 3rd-and-11. Jacksonville 17, Indianapolis 0.

Third Quarter

Jac_Kirk 5 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), :17. Drive: 12 plays, 92 yards, 7:42. Key Plays: Lawrence 12 pass to Engram; Lawrence 10 pass to Kirk; Lawrence 12 pass to Etienne; Lawrence 21 pass to Kirk. Jacksonville 24, Indianapolis 0.

A_58,360.

IndJac
FIRST DOWNS921
Rushing36
Passing614
Penalty01
THIRD DOWN EFF2-106-15
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-22-3
TOTAL NET YARDS218331
Total Plays4867
Avg Gain4.54.9
NET YARDS RUSHING5496
Rushes1337
Avg per rush4.1542.595
NET YARDS PASSING164235
Sacked-Yds lost5-310-0
Gross-Yds passing195235
Completed-Att.16-3025-30
Had Intercepted30
Yards-Pass Play4.6867.833
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB1-1-15-3-2
PUNTS-Avg.5-45.45-45.6
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE6131
Punt Returns3-32-7
Kickoff Returns3-580-0
Interceptions0-03-24
PENALTIES-Yds5-303-19
FUMBLES-Lost2-00-0
TIME OF POSSESSION21:4538:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 9-54, Dulin 1-3, Hines 1-0, Jackson 2-(minus 3). Jacksonville, J.Robinson 23-64, Etienne 9-20, Lawrence 3-11, Agnew 2-1.

PASSING_Indianapolis, Ryan 16-30-3-195. Jacksonville, Lawrence 25-30-0-235.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Dulin 5-79, Hines 4-37, Patmon 2-24, Granson 2-14, Strachan 1-23, Alie-Cox 1-9, Taylor 1-9. Jacksonville, Engram 7-46, Kirk 6-78, Etienne 3-33, M.Jones 3-33, Z.Jones 3-23, J.Robinson 2-14, Arnold 1-8.

PUNT RETURNS_Indianapolis, Coutee 3-3. Jacksonville, Agnew 2-7.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Indianapolis, Rodgers 2-43, Granson 1-15. Jacksonville, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Indianapolis, Okereke 9-2-0, Franklin 8-2-0, Gilmore 5-0-0, Speed 5-0-0, McLeod 4-2-0, Moore 4-1-0, Facyson 4-0-0, Stewart 3-2-0, Cross 3-1-0, Buckner 2-2-0, Paye 2-1-0, Lewis 1-1-0, Ngakoue 1-1-0, Cowart 1-0-0, Granson 1-0-0, Hines 1-0-0, Blackmon 0-1-0. Jacksonville, Cisco 4-2-0, Lloyd 3-3-0, Griffin 3-1-0, Oluokun 3-1-0, Robertson-Harris 3-0-1, Campbell 3-0-0, Allen 2-1-2, Jenkins 2-1-0, Gotsis 2-0-1, Walker 2-0-0, Key 1-0-1, Fatukasi 1-0-0, Hamilton 1-0-0, Chaisson 0-1-0, Dari.Williams 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Indianapolis, None. Jacksonville, Lloyd 1-13, Jenkins 1-10, Cisco 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Alex Kemp, Ump Mike Morton, HL Danny Short, LJ Jeff Bergman, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Dale Shaw, BJ Scott Helverson, Replay Mike Chase.

