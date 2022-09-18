|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Jacksonville
|7
|10
|7
|0
|—
|24
First Quarter
Jac_Kirk 10 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), 2:21. Drive: 15 plays, 68 yards, 9:11. Key Plays: Jenkins 10 interception return to Jacksonville 32; Lawrence 12 pass to M.Jones on 3rd-and-8; Lawrence 2 pass to Engram on 3rd-and-5; Lawrence 8 pass to Z.Jones on 4th-and-3; Lawrence 10 pass to Z.Jones; J.Robinson 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Jacksonville 7, Indianapolis 0.
Second Quarter
Jac_J.Robinson 37 run (Patterson kick), 7:52. Drive: 6 plays, 79 yards, 3:40. Key Plays: Lawrence 13 pass to M.Jones; J.Robinson 5 run on 3rd-and-2; Lawrence 26 pass to Kirk. Jacksonville 14, Indianapolis 0.
Jac_FG Patterson 52, 1:43. Drive: 10 plays, 41 yards, 4:00. Key Plays: Lawrence 14 pass to Etienne; Lawrence 8 pass to Engram on 3rd-and-8; Lawrence 7 pass to Etienne on 3rd-and-11. Jacksonville 17, Indianapolis 0.
Third Quarter
Jac_Kirk 5 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), :17. Drive: 12 plays, 92 yards, 7:42. Key Plays: Lawrence 12 pass to Engram; Lawrence 10 pass to Kirk; Lawrence 12 pass to Etienne; Lawrence 21 pass to Kirk. Jacksonville 24, Indianapolis 0.
A_58,360.
|Ind
|Jac
|FIRST DOWNS
|9
|21
|Rushing
|3
|6
|Passing
|6
|14
|Penalty
|0
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|2-10
|6-15
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-2
|2-3
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|218
|331
|Total Plays
|48
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|4.9
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|54
|96
|Rushes
|13
|37
|Avg per rush
|4.154
|2.595
|NET YARDS PASSING
|164
|235
|Sacked-Yds lost
|5-31
|0-0
|Gross-Yds passing
|195
|235
|Completed-Att.
|16-30
|25-30
|Had Intercepted
|3
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.686
|7.833
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|1-1-1
|5-3-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-45.4
|5-45.6
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|61
|31
|Punt Returns
|3-3
|2-7
|Kickoff Returns
|3-58
|0-0
|Interceptions
|0-0
|3-24
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-30
|3-19
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|21:45
|38:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 9-54, Dulin 1-3, Hines 1-0, Jackson 2-(minus 3). Jacksonville, J.Robinson 23-64, Etienne 9-20, Lawrence 3-11, Agnew 2-1.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Ryan 16-30-3-195. Jacksonville, Lawrence 25-30-0-235.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Dulin 5-79, Hines 4-37, Patmon 2-24, Granson 2-14, Strachan 1-23, Alie-Cox 1-9, Taylor 1-9. Jacksonville, Engram 7-46, Kirk 6-78, Etienne 3-33, M.Jones 3-33, Z.Jones 3-23, J.Robinson 2-14, Arnold 1-8.
PUNT RETURNS_Indianapolis, Coutee 3-3. Jacksonville, Agnew 2-7.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Indianapolis, Rodgers 2-43, Granson 1-15. Jacksonville, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Indianapolis, Okereke 9-2-0, Franklin 8-2-0, Gilmore 5-0-0, Speed 5-0-0, McLeod 4-2-0, Moore 4-1-0, Facyson 4-0-0, Stewart 3-2-0, Cross 3-1-0, Buckner 2-2-0, Paye 2-1-0, Lewis 1-1-0, Ngakoue 1-1-0, Cowart 1-0-0, Granson 1-0-0, Hines 1-0-0, Blackmon 0-1-0. Jacksonville, Cisco 4-2-0, Lloyd 3-3-0, Griffin 3-1-0, Oluokun 3-1-0, Robertson-Harris 3-0-1, Campbell 3-0-0, Allen 2-1-2, Jenkins 2-1-0, Gotsis 2-0-1, Walker 2-0-0, Key 1-0-1, Fatukasi 1-0-0, Hamilton 1-0-0, Chaisson 0-1-0, Dari.Williams 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Indianapolis, None. Jacksonville, Lloyd 1-13, Jenkins 1-10, Cisco 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Alex Kemp, Ump Mike Morton, HL Danny Short, LJ Jeff Bergman, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Dale Shaw, BJ Scott Helverson, Replay Mike Chase.
