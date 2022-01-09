Indianapolis030811
Jacksonville7610326

First Quarter

Jac_Treadwell 2 pass from Lawrence (Wright kick), 7:48. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 7:12. Key Plays: Lawrence 17 pass to M.Jones on 3rd-and-13; Lawrence 12 pass to M.Jones on 3rd-and-11; Lawrence 16 pass to M.Jones; Lawrence 15 pass to Shenault on 3rd-and-1. Jacksonville 7, Indianapolis 0.

Second Quarter

Ind_FG Badgley 41, 9:08. Drive: 12 plays, 57 yards, 7:48. Key Plays: Wentz 33 pass to Hilton on 3rd-and-7; Jo.Taylor 5 run on 4th-and-1; Wentz 10 run. Jacksonville 7, Indianapolis 3.

Jac_FG Wright 22, 3:06. Drive: 12 plays, 71 yards, 6:02. Key Plays: Lawrence 18 pass to Shenault on 3rd-and-4; Lawrence 4 run on 3rd-and-4; Lawrence 29 pass to M.Jones. Jacksonville 10, Indianapolis 3.

Jac_FG Wright 20, :00. Drive: 11 plays, 71 yards, 1:35. Key Plays: Lawrence 10 pass to Shenault; Ogunbowale 12 run; Lawrence 14 pass to Treadwell; Lawrence 12 pass to Shenault; Lawrence 8 pass to Treadwell on 3rd-and-8. Jacksonville 13, Indianapolis 3.

Third Quarter

Jac_FG Wright 39, 11:32. Drive: 4 plays, 2 yards, 1:01. Jacksonville 16, Indianapolis 3.

Jac_M.Jones 3 pass from Lawrence (Wright kick), 3:08. Drive: 6 plays, 45 yards, 3:44. Key Plays: Wilson 1 interception return to Indianapolis 45; Armstead 26 run. Jacksonville 23, Indianapolis 3.

Fourth Quarter

Jac_FG Wright 31, 8:15. Drive: 6 plays, 28 yards, 1:26. Key Play: Ogunbowale 6 run on 3rd-and-9. Jacksonville 26, Indianapolis 3.

Ind_Pittman 12 pass from Wentz (Pittman pass from Wentz), 4:26. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 3:49. Key Plays: Wentz 18 pass to Alie-Cox; Wentz 10 pass to Pittman; Wentz 21 pass to Pittman. Jacksonville 26, Indianapolis 11.

A_60,516.

IndJac
FIRST DOWNS1319
Rushing46
Passing811
Penalty12
THIRD DOWN EFF4-127-15
FOURTH DOWN EFF2-51-1
TOTAL NET YARDS233318
Total Plays5364
Avg Gain4.45.0
NET YARDS RUSHING94101
Rushes1831
Avg per rush5.2223.258
NET YARDS PASSING139217
Sacked-Yds lost6-461-6
Gross-Yds passing185223
Completed-Att.17-2923-32
Had Intercepted10
Yards-Pass Play3.9716.576
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB3-2-26-5-3
PUNTS-Avg.2-39.03-50.667
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE1061
Punt Returns1-70-0
Kickoff Returns3-990-0
Interceptions0-01-1
PENALTIES-Yds4-526-49
FUMBLES-Lost3-10-0
TIME OF POSSESSION26:4133:19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 15-77, Wentz 3-17. Jacksonville, Armstead 9-52, Ogunbowale 11-30, Lawrence 10-17, Sargent 1-2.

PASSING_Indianapolis, Wentz 17-29-1-185. Jacksonville, Lawrence 23-32-0-223.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pittman 6-64, Taylor 3-18, Hilton 2-39, Alie-Cox 2-27, Hines 2-19, Doyle 1-11, Pascal 1-7. Jacksonville, M.Jones 7-88, Shenault 5-62, Ogunbowale 3-25, Treadwell 3-24, Hollister 3-14, Armstead 2-10.

PUNT RETURNS_Indianapolis, Hines 1-7. Jacksonville, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Indianapolis, Rodgers 3-99. Jacksonville, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Indianapolis, K.Moore 8-2-0, Willis 4-3-0, Rodgers 3-2-0, Buckner 3-0-0, Chesley 3-0-0, Muhammad 2-2-1, Stewart 2-1-0, Alie-Cox 2-0-0, Rochell 2-0-0, Stallworth 2-0-0, Williams 2-0-0, Leonard 1-6-0, Paye 1-4-0, Okereke 1-3-0, Franklin 1-2-0, Odum 1-0-0, Turay 1-0-0, Addae 0-2-0, Carrie 0-1-0, Ya-Sin 0-1-0. Jacksonville, Campbell 6-2-0, Gotsis 4-0-1, Thomas 4-0-0, J.Allen 3-1-2, Cisco 3-1-0, Wilson 2-3-1, Jack 2-3-0, Herndon 2-1-0, Hamilton 2-0-0, Lawson 2-0-0, Griffin 1-3-0, Brown 1-1-1, Smoot 1-0-1, Tufele 1-0-0, Ward 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Indianapolis, None. Jacksonville, Wilson 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Clay Martin, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Maia Chaka, FJ James Coleman, SJ Joe Larrew, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Brian Matoren.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

