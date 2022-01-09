|Indianapolis
First Quarter
Jac_Treadwell 2 pass from Lawrence (Wright kick), 7:48. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 7:12. Key Plays: Lawrence 17 pass to M.Jones on 3rd-and-13; Lawrence 12 pass to M.Jones on 3rd-and-11; Lawrence 16 pass to M.Jones; Lawrence 15 pass to Shenault on 3rd-and-1. Jacksonville 7, Indianapolis 0.
Second Quarter
Ind_FG Badgley 41, 9:08. Drive: 12 plays, 57 yards, 7:48. Key Plays: Wentz 33 pass to Hilton on 3rd-and-7; Jo.Taylor 5 run on 4th-and-1; Wentz 10 run. Jacksonville 7, Indianapolis 3.
Jac_FG Wright 22, 3:06. Drive: 12 plays, 71 yards, 6:02. Key Plays: Lawrence 18 pass to Shenault on 3rd-and-4; Lawrence 4 run on 3rd-and-4; Lawrence 29 pass to M.Jones. Jacksonville 10, Indianapolis 3.
Jac_FG Wright 20, :00. Drive: 11 plays, 71 yards, 1:35. Key Plays: Lawrence 10 pass to Shenault; Ogunbowale 12 run; Lawrence 14 pass to Treadwell; Lawrence 12 pass to Shenault; Lawrence 8 pass to Treadwell on 3rd-and-8. Jacksonville 13, Indianapolis 3.
Third Quarter
Jac_FG Wright 39, 11:32. Drive: 4 plays, 2 yards, 1:01. Jacksonville 16, Indianapolis 3.
Jac_M.Jones 3 pass from Lawrence (Wright kick), 3:08. Drive: 6 plays, 45 yards, 3:44. Key Plays: Wilson 1 interception return to Indianapolis 45; Armstead 26 run. Jacksonville 23, Indianapolis 3.
Fourth Quarter
Jac_FG Wright 31, 8:15. Drive: 6 plays, 28 yards, 1:26. Key Play: Ogunbowale 6 run on 3rd-and-9. Jacksonville 26, Indianapolis 3.
Ind_Pittman 12 pass from Wentz (Pittman pass from Wentz), 4:26. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 3:49. Key Plays: Wentz 18 pass to Alie-Cox; Wentz 10 pass to Pittman; Wentz 21 pass to Pittman. Jacksonville 26, Indianapolis 11.
A_60,516.
|Ind
|Jac
|FIRST DOWNS
|13
|19
|Rushing
|4
|6
|Passing
|8
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|4-12
|7-15
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|2-5
|1-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|233
|318
|Total Plays
|53
|64
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|5.0
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|94
|101
|Rushes
|18
|31
|Avg per rush
|5.222
|3.258
|NET YARDS PASSING
|139
|217
|Sacked-Yds lost
|6-46
|1-6
|Gross-Yds passing
|185
|223
|Completed-Att.
|17-29
|23-32
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|3.971
|6.576
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|3-2-2
|6-5-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|2-39.0
|3-50.667
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|106
|1
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-99
|0-0
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-1
|PENALTIES-Yds
|4-52
|6-49
|FUMBLES-Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|26:41
|33:19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 15-77, Wentz 3-17. Jacksonville, Armstead 9-52, Ogunbowale 11-30, Lawrence 10-17, Sargent 1-2.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Wentz 17-29-1-185. Jacksonville, Lawrence 23-32-0-223.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pittman 6-64, Taylor 3-18, Hilton 2-39, Alie-Cox 2-27, Hines 2-19, Doyle 1-11, Pascal 1-7. Jacksonville, M.Jones 7-88, Shenault 5-62, Ogunbowale 3-25, Treadwell 3-24, Hollister 3-14, Armstead 2-10.
PUNT RETURNS_Indianapolis, Hines 1-7. Jacksonville, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Indianapolis, Rodgers 3-99. Jacksonville, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Indianapolis, K.Moore 8-2-0, Willis 4-3-0, Rodgers 3-2-0, Buckner 3-0-0, Chesley 3-0-0, Muhammad 2-2-1, Stewart 2-1-0, Alie-Cox 2-0-0, Rochell 2-0-0, Stallworth 2-0-0, Williams 2-0-0, Leonard 1-6-0, Paye 1-4-0, Okereke 1-3-0, Franklin 1-2-0, Odum 1-0-0, Turay 1-0-0, Addae 0-2-0, Carrie 0-1-0, Ya-Sin 0-1-0. Jacksonville, Campbell 6-2-0, Gotsis 4-0-1, Thomas 4-0-0, J.Allen 3-1-2, Cisco 3-1-0, Wilson 2-3-1, Jack 2-3-0, Herndon 2-1-0, Hamilton 2-0-0, Lawson 2-0-0, Griffin 1-3-0, Brown 1-1-1, Smoot 1-0-1, Tufele 1-0-0, Ward 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Indianapolis, None. Jacksonville, Wilson 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Clay Martin, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Maia Chaka, FJ James Coleman, SJ Joe Larrew, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Brian Matoren.