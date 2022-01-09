Indianapolis030811
Jacksonville7610326

First Quarter

Jac_Treadwell 2 pass from Lawrence (Wright kick), 7:48.

Second Quarter

Ind_FG Badgley 41, 9:08.

Jac_FG Wright 22, 3:06.

Jac_FG Wright 20, :00.

Third Quarter

Jac_FG Wright 39, 11:32.

Jac_M.Jones 3 pass from Lawrence (Wright kick), 3:08.

Fourth Quarter

Jac_FG Wright 31, 8:15.

Ind_Pittman 12 pass from Wentz (Pittman pass from Wentz), 4:26.

A_60,516.

IndJac
First downs1319
Total Net Yards233318
Rushes-yards18-9431-101
Passing139217
Punt Returns1-70-0
Kickoff Returns3-990-0
Interceptions Ret.0-01-1
Comp-Att-Int17-29-123-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost6-461-6
Punts2-39.03-50.667
Fumbles-Lost3-10-0
Penalties-Yards4-526-49
Time of Possession26:4133:19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 15-77, Wentz 3-17. Jacksonville, Armstead 9-52, Ogunbowale 11-30, Lawrence 10-17, Sargent 1-2.

PASSING_Indianapolis, Wentz 17-29-1-185. Jacksonville, Lawrence 23-32-0-223.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pittman 6-64, Taylor 3-18, Hilton 2-39, Alie-Cox 2-27, Hines 2-19, Doyle 1-11, Pascal 1-7. Jacksonville, M.Jones 7-88, Shenault 5-62, Ogunbowale 3-25, Treadwell 3-24, Hollister 3-14, Armstead 2-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

