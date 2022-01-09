|Indianapolis
|0
|3
|0
|8
|—
|11
|Jacksonville
|7
|6
|10
|3
|—
|26
First Quarter
Jac_Treadwell 2 pass from Lawrence (Wright kick), 7:48.
Second Quarter
Ind_FG Badgley 41, 9:08.
Jac_FG Wright 22, 3:06.
Jac_FG Wright 20, :00.
Third Quarter
Jac_FG Wright 39, 11:32.
Jac_M.Jones 3 pass from Lawrence (Wright kick), 3:08.
Fourth Quarter
Jac_FG Wright 31, 8:15.
Ind_Pittman 12 pass from Wentz (Pittman pass from Wentz), 4:26.
A_60,516.
|Ind
|Jac
|First downs
|13
|19
|Total Net Yards
|233
|318
|Rushes-yards
|18-94
|31-101
|Passing
|139
|217
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-99
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-1
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-29-1
|23-32-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-46
|1-6
|Punts
|2-39.0
|3-50.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-52
|6-49
|Time of Possession
|26:41
|33:19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 15-77, Wentz 3-17. Jacksonville, Armstead 9-52, Ogunbowale 11-30, Lawrence 10-17, Sargent 1-2.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Wentz 17-29-1-185. Jacksonville, Lawrence 23-32-0-223.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pittman 6-64, Taylor 3-18, Hilton 2-39, Alie-Cox 2-27, Hines 2-19, Doyle 1-11, Pascal 1-7. Jacksonville, M.Jones 7-88, Shenault 5-62, Ogunbowale 3-25, Treadwell 3-24, Hollister 3-14, Armstead 2-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.