|Las Vegas
|7
|13
|0
|0
|—
|20
|Jacksonville
|0
|10
|7
|10
|—
|27
First Quarter
Las_Adams 25 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 4:45. Drive: 10 plays, 71 yards, 5:28. Key Plays: Carr 11 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-9; Carr 21 pass to Adams; Carr 16 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-20; Carr 11 pass to Adams on 4th-and-4. Las Vegas 7, Jacksonville 0.
Second Quarter
Las_FG Carlson 38, 14:08. Drive: 8 plays, 36 yards, 3:56. Key Plays: Carr 14 pass to Renfrow; Carr 13 pass to Hollins on 3rd-and-8; Carr 8 pass to Abdullah on 3rd-and-11. Las Vegas 10, Jacksonville 0.
Las_Adams 38 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 10:51. Drive: 3 plays, 69 yards, 1:42. Key Play: Carr 30 pass to Moreau. Las Vegas 17, Jacksonville 0.
Jac_Etienne 1 run (Patterson kick), 4:50. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 6:01. Key Plays: Lawrence 22 pass to Z.Jones; Lawrence 16 run on 3rd-and-8; Etienne 13 run on 3rd-and-1. Las Vegas 17, Jacksonville 7.
Las_FG Carlson 38, :45. Drive: 11 plays, 55 yards, 4:05. Key Plays: Jacobs 12 run; Carr 11 pass to Adams; Jacobs 12 run. Las Vegas 20, Jacksonville 7.
Jac_FG Patterson 44, :00. Drive: 9 plays, 49 yards, 00:45. Key Play: Lawrence 24 run on 3rd-and-3. Las Vegas 20, Jacksonville 10.
Third Quarter
Jac_Kirk 7 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), 10:15. Drive: 10 plays, 45 yards, 4:45. Key Plays: Agnew kick return to Las Vegas 45; Lawrence 12 pass to Kirk; Etienne 5 run on 3rd-and-1. Las Vegas 20, Jacksonville 17.
Fourth Quarter
Jac_Etienne 5 run (Patterson kick), 14:56. Drive: 12 plays, 82 yards, 7:06. Key Plays: Lawrence 15 pass to L.Farrell; Lawrence 11 pass to M.Jones on 3rd-and-2; Lawrence 19 pass to Arnold; Lawrence 7 pass to Kirk on 3rd-and-4. Jacksonville 24, Las Vegas 20.
Jac_FG Patterson 48, 1:03. Drive: 4 plays, 9 yards, 1:22. Key Play: Etienne 0 run on 3rd-and-7. Jacksonville 27, Las Vegas 20.
A_62,758.
|Las
|Jac
|FIRST DOWNS
|16
|22
|Rushing
|5
|10
|Passing
|11
|12
|Penalty
|0
|0
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|3-12
|9-15
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-3
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|321
|403
|Total Plays
|57
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.9
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|73
|168
|Rushes
|19
|37
|Avg per rush
|3.842
|4.541
|NET YARDS PASSING
|248
|235
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-11
|0-0
|Gross-Yds passing
|259
|235
|Completed-Att.
|21-36
|25-31
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.526
|7.581
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-4-3
|5-3-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-49.0
|3-54.333
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|50
|78
|Punt Returns
|3-29
|2-16
|Kickoff Returns
|2-21
|2-62
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-45
|4-30
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|27:35
|32:25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 17-67, Bolden 1-5, White 1-(minus 1). Jacksonville, Etienne 28-109, Lawrence 6-53, Hasty 3-6.
PASSING_Las Vegas, Carr 21-36-0-259. Jacksonville, Lawrence 25-31-0-235.
RECEIVING_Las Vegas, Adams 10-146, Renfrow 3-26, Jacobs 3-20, Moreau 2-42, Hollins 2-17, Abdullah 1-8. Jacksonville, Kirk 8-76, M.Jones 5-48, Z.Jones 5-40, Etienne 2-17, Arnold 1-19, Farrell 1-15, Engram 1-8, Manhertz 1-7, Hasty 1-5.
PUNT RETURNS_Las Vegas, Renfrow 3-29. Jacksonville, Agnew 2-16.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Las Vegas, Abdullah 2-21. Jacksonville, Agnew 2-62.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Las Vegas, Martinez 8-3-0, Perryman 6-4-0, Harmon 5-3-0, Abram 5-1-0, Ya-Sin 5-1-0, Averett 5-0-0, Crosby 3-2-0, Jones 2-0-0, Billings 1-3-0, Farrell 1-2-0, Moehrig 1-1-0, Koonce 1-0-0, Parham 1-0-0, Nichols 0-3-0, Ferrell 0-2-0, Masterson 0-2-0, M.Butler 0-1-0, Deablo 0-1-0, Webb 0-1-0. Jacksonville, Oluokun 7-2-0, Dari.Williams 3-1-0, Herndon 3-0-0, Cisco 2-3-0, Jenkins 2-3-0, Smoot 2-0-2, Brown 2-0-0, Ty.Campbell 2-0-0, Robertson-Harris 2-0-0, Walker 2-0-0, Allen 1-2-0, Fatukasi 1-2-0, Hamilton 1-2-0, Peters 1-1-0, Lloyd 1-0-0, Wingard 1-0-0, Key 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Las Vegas, None. Jacksonville, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Jacksonville, Patterson 41.
OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Alex Moore, HL Jerry Bergman, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.
