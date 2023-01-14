JACKSONVILLE (10-7)
Osifo 5-7 2-2 12, Payne 0-4 0-0 0, Davis 4-8 0-0 9, Nolan 6-12 6-6 23, Powell 5-8 1-1 12, O'Hearn 3-7 5-6 12, Nesmith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-46 14-15 68.
JACKSONVILLE ST. (8-11)
Brigham 2-3 2-4 6, Ngumezi 2-6 5-6 10, King 5-15 0-0 14, Potter 3-14 2-2 10, Roberts 0-1 0-0 0, Daniels 2-6 2-2 8, Zeliznak 3-6 1-2 7, Gordon 1-5 0-0 3, Perdue 1-2 0-0 2, Platt 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-59 12-16 62.
Halftime_Jacksonville St. 28-27. 3-Point Goals_Jacksonville 8-22 (Nolan 5-10, Powell 1-3, O'Hearn 1-4, Davis 1-5), Jacksonville St. 10-37 (King 4-10, Daniels 2-6, Potter 2-12, Gordon 1-4, Ngumezi 1-4, Roberts 0-1). Fouled Out_Perdue. Rebounds_Jacksonville 25 (Osifo, Powell 6), Jacksonville St. 28 (Brigham 9). Assists_Jacksonville 11 (Nolan 5), Jacksonville St. 12 (King, Daniels 3). Total Fouls_Jacksonville 17, Jacksonville St. 17. A_2,289 (5,300).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.