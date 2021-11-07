|Buffalo
|3
|3
|0
|0
|—
|6
|Jacksonville
|3
|3
|0
|3
|—
|9
First Quarter
Jac_FG Wright 39, 8:57. Drive: 13 plays, 54 yards, 6:03. Key Plays: Lawrence 11 pass to Arnold; Lawrence 4 pass to Shenault on 3rd-and-16; Lawrence 2 run on 3rd-and-4; Lawrence 23 pass to Agnew on 4th-and-2. Jacksonville 3, Buffalo 0.
Buf_FG Bass 24, 3:54. Drive: 13 plays, 48 yards, 5:03. Key Plays: McKenzie kick return to Buffalo 46; J.Allen 15 run on 3rd-and-3; J.Allen 12 run on 3rd-and-10; J.Allen 16 pass to Sanders. Buffalo 3, Jacksonville 3.
Second Quarter
Buf_FG Bass 41, 10:59. Drive: 12 plays, 48 yards, 6:24. Key Plays: J.Allen 14 pass to Diggs; J.Allen 2 pass to Beasley on 3rd-and-2; J.Allen 22 run on 3rd-and-31. Buffalo 6, Jacksonville 3.
Jac_FG Wright 55, 5:30. Drive: 11 plays, 38 yards, 5:29. Key Plays: Lawrence 12 pass to M.Jones; Lawrence 6 pass to Shenault on 3rd-and-4; C.Hyde 15 run. Buffalo 6, Jacksonville 6.
Fourth Quarter
Jac_FG Wright 21, 12:10. Drive: 10 plays, 27 yards, 4:45. Key Plays: J.Allen 11 interception return to Buffalo 30; Lawrence 16 pass to Arnold; Lawrence 9 pass to Shenault on 3rd-and-10; Lawrence 3 run on 4th-and-1. Jacksonville 9, Buffalo 6.
A_63,110.
|Buf
|Jac
|FIRST DOWNS
|17
|16
|Rushing
|2
|5
|Passing
|15
|5
|Penalty
|0
|6
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|6-15
|2-13
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-1
|2-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|301
|218
|Total Plays
|65
|57
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|3.8
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|72
|79
|Rushes
|14
|27
|Avg per rush
|5.143
|2.926
|NET YARDS PASSING
|229
|139
|Sacked-Yds lost
|4-35
|2-12
|Gross-Yds passing
|264
|151
|Completed-Att.
|31-47
|17-28
|Had Intercepted
|2
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.49
|4.633
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|3-3-3
|4-1-0
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-49.333
|4-45.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|129
|33
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|1-14
|Kickoff Returns
|4-129
|0-0
|Interceptions
|0-0
|2-19
|PENALTIES-Yds
|12-118
|8-54
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|30:38
|29:22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 5-50, Singletary 6-16, Moss 3-6. Jacksonville, Hyde 21-67, Agnew 1-11, Lawrence 3-4, Ogunbowale 1-1, Shenault 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 31-47-2-264. Jacksonville, Lawrence 15-26-0-118, Beathard 2-2-0-33.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Beasley 8-33, Singletary 7-43, Diggs 6-85, Sanders 4-65, Moss 2-18, McKenzie 2-10, Sweeney 2-10. Jacksonville, Arnold 4-60, Shenault 4-24, Agnew 3-27, M.Jones 3-21, Manhertz 1-9, Hyde 1-6, Ogunbowale 1-4.
PUNT RETURNS_Buffalo, McKenzie 1-0. Jacksonville, Agnew 1-14.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Buffalo, McKenzie 4-129. Jacksonville, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Buffalo, Wallace 6-1-0, Neal 4-1-0, Edmunds 3-4-0, Phillips 3-2-0, Lotulelei 3-1-0, Poyer 3-1-0, White 2-4-.5, Milano 2-2-0, Hyde 2-1-0, T.Johnson 2-0-0, Hughes 1-1-0, Addison 1-0-1, Allen 1-0-0, Butler 1-0-0, Oliver 1-0-0, Rousseau 1-0-0, Singletary 1-0-0, Epenesa 0-1-.5. Jacksonville, J.Allen 8-0-1, Ford 6-0-0, Jack 5-2-0, Wilson 5-2-0, Campbell 4-1-0, Smoot 3-0-1, Griffin 2-1-0, Bryan 2-0-2, Jenkins 2-0-0, Robertson-Harris 2-0-0, Wingard 2-0-0, Brown 1-1-0, Lawson 1-1-0, Hamilton 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Buffalo, None. Jacksonville, J.Allen 1-11, Ford 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Jacksonville, Wright 47, Wright 42.
OFFICIALS_Referee Land Clark, Ump Paul King, HL Tom Stephan, LJ Brian Bolinger, FJ Michael Banks, SJ Anthony Flemming, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Jimmy Oldham.