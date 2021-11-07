Buffalo33006
Jacksonville33039

First Quarter

Jac_FG Wright 39, 8:57. Drive: 13 plays, 54 yards, 6:03. Key Plays: Lawrence 11 pass to Arnold; Lawrence 4 pass to Shenault on 3rd-and-16; Lawrence 2 run on 3rd-and-4; Lawrence 23 pass to Agnew on 4th-and-2. Jacksonville 3, Buffalo 0.

Buf_FG Bass 24, 3:54. Drive: 13 plays, 48 yards, 5:03. Key Plays: McKenzie kick return to Buffalo 46; J.Allen 15 run on 3rd-and-3; J.Allen 12 run on 3rd-and-10; J.Allen 16 pass to Sanders. Buffalo 3, Jacksonville 3.

Second Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 41, 10:59. Drive: 12 plays, 48 yards, 6:24. Key Plays: J.Allen 14 pass to Diggs; J.Allen 2 pass to Beasley on 3rd-and-2; J.Allen 22 run on 3rd-and-31. Buffalo 6, Jacksonville 3.

Jac_FG Wright 55, 5:30. Drive: 11 plays, 38 yards, 5:29. Key Plays: Lawrence 12 pass to M.Jones; Lawrence 6 pass to Shenault on 3rd-and-4; C.Hyde 15 run. Buffalo 6, Jacksonville 6.

Fourth Quarter

Jac_FG Wright 21, 12:10. Drive: 10 plays, 27 yards, 4:45. Key Plays: J.Allen 11 interception return to Buffalo 30; Lawrence 16 pass to Arnold; Lawrence 9 pass to Shenault on 3rd-and-10; Lawrence 3 run on 4th-and-1. Jacksonville 9, Buffalo 6.

A_63,110.

BufJac
FIRST DOWNS1716
Rushing25
Passing155
Penalty06
THIRD DOWN EFF6-152-13
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-12-2
TOTAL NET YARDS301218
Total Plays6557
Avg Gain4.63.8
NET YARDS RUSHING7279
Rushes1427
Avg per rush5.1432.926
NET YARDS PASSING229139
Sacked-Yds lost4-352-12
Gross-Yds passing264151
Completed-Att.31-4717-28
Had Intercepted20
Yards-Pass Play4.494.633
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB3-3-34-1-0
PUNTS-Avg.3-49.3334-45.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE12933
Punt Returns1-01-14
Kickoff Returns4-1290-0
Interceptions0-02-19
PENALTIES-Yds12-1188-54
FUMBLES-Lost2-11-1
TIME OF POSSESSION30:3829:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 5-50, Singletary 6-16, Moss 3-6. Jacksonville, Hyde 21-67, Agnew 1-11, Lawrence 3-4, Ogunbowale 1-1, Shenault 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 31-47-2-264. Jacksonville, Lawrence 15-26-0-118, Beathard 2-2-0-33.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Beasley 8-33, Singletary 7-43, Diggs 6-85, Sanders 4-65, Moss 2-18, McKenzie 2-10, Sweeney 2-10. Jacksonville, Arnold 4-60, Shenault 4-24, Agnew 3-27, M.Jones 3-21, Manhertz 1-9, Hyde 1-6, Ogunbowale 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Buffalo, McKenzie 1-0. Jacksonville, Agnew 1-14.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Buffalo, McKenzie 4-129. Jacksonville, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Buffalo, Wallace 6-1-0, Neal 4-1-0, Edmunds 3-4-0, Phillips 3-2-0, Lotulelei 3-1-0, Poyer 3-1-0, White 2-4-.5, Milano 2-2-0, Hyde 2-1-0, T.Johnson 2-0-0, Hughes 1-1-0, Addison 1-0-1, Allen 1-0-0, Butler 1-0-0, Oliver 1-0-0, Rousseau 1-0-0, Singletary 1-0-0, Epenesa 0-1-.5. Jacksonville, J.Allen 8-0-1, Ford 6-0-0, Jack 5-2-0, Wilson 5-2-0, Campbell 4-1-0, Smoot 3-0-1, Griffin 2-1-0, Bryan 2-0-2, Jenkins 2-0-0, Robertson-Harris 2-0-0, Wingard 2-0-0, Brown 1-1-0, Lawson 1-1-0, Hamilton 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Buffalo, None. Jacksonville, J.Allen 1-11, Ford 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Jacksonville, Wright 47, Wright 42.

OFFICIALS_Referee Land Clark, Ump Paul King, HL Tom Stephan, LJ Brian Bolinger, FJ Michael Banks, SJ Anthony Flemming, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Jimmy Oldham.

