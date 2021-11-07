|Buffalo
|3
|3
|0
|0
|—
|6
|Jacksonville
|3
|3
|0
|3
|—
|9
First Quarter
Jac_FG Wright 39, 8:57.
Buf_FG Bass 24, 3:54.
Second Quarter
Buf_FG Bass 41, 10:59.
Jac_FG Wright 55, 5:30.
Fourth Quarter
Jac_FG Wright 21, 12:10.
A_63,110.
|Buf
|Jac
|First downs
|17
|16
|Total Net Yards
|301
|218
|Rushes-yards
|14-72
|27-79
|Passing
|229
|139
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|1-14
|Kickoff Returns
|4-129
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-19
|Comp-Att-Int
|31-47-2
|17-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-35
|2-12
|Punts
|3-49.333
|4-45.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|12-118
|8-54
|Time of Possession
|30:38
|29:22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 5-50, Singletary 6-16, Moss 3-6. Jacksonville, Hyde 21-67, Agnew 1-11, Lawrence 3-4, Ogunbowale 1-1, Shenault 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 31-47-2-264. Jacksonville, Lawrence 15-26-0-118, Beathard 2-2-0-33.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Beasley 8-33, Singletary 7-43, Diggs 6-85, Sanders 4-65, Moss 2-18, McKenzie 2-10, Sweeney 2-10. Jacksonville, Arnold 4-60, Shenault 4-24, Agnew 3-27, M.Jones 3-21, Manhertz 1-9, Hyde 1-6, Ogunbowale 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Jacksonville, Wright 47, Wright 42.