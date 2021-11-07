Buffalo33006
Jacksonville33039

First Quarter

Jac_FG Wright 39, 8:57.

Buf_FG Bass 24, 3:54.

Second Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 41, 10:59.

Jac_FG Wright 55, 5:30.

Fourth Quarter

Jac_FG Wright 21, 12:10.

A_63,110.

BufJac
First downs1716
Total Net Yards301218
Rushes-yards14-7227-79
Passing229139
Punt Returns1-01-14
Kickoff Returns4-1290-0
Interceptions Ret.0-02-19
Comp-Att-Int31-47-217-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-352-12
Punts3-49.3334-45.0
Fumbles-Lost2-11-1
Penalties-Yards12-1188-54
Time of Possession30:3829:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 5-50, Singletary 6-16, Moss 3-6. Jacksonville, Hyde 21-67, Agnew 1-11, Lawrence 3-4, Ogunbowale 1-1, Shenault 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 31-47-2-264. Jacksonville, Lawrence 15-26-0-118, Beathard 2-2-0-33.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Beasley 8-33, Singletary 7-43, Diggs 6-85, Sanders 4-65, Moss 2-18, McKenzie 2-10, Sweeney 2-10. Jacksonville, Arnold 4-60, Shenault 4-24, Agnew 3-27, M.Jones 3-21, Manhertz 1-9, Hyde 1-6, Ogunbowale 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Jacksonville, Wright 47, Wright 42.

