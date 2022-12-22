Statistics after 15 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Lawrence53135065.937497.06244.571.359t96.0
Beathard3266.762.000.000.0370.1
Kirk100.000.000.000.0039.6
TEAM53535265.835887.02244.571.359t95.7
OPPONENTS52834064.436977.33244.5132.56291.2

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Etienne20410004.9494
Robinson813404.250t3
Lawrence562905.2245
Hasty331564.761t1
Agnew10929.2300
Conner7253.660
Z.Jones4184.5140
Kirk5112.250
Engram100.000
Beathard4-4-1.0-10
TEAM40519284.861t13
OPPONENTS41017204.25014

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Kirk7698813.0497
Z.Jones7577810.459t5
Engram6872310.6364
M.Jones3843911.6373
Etienne302678.9240
Agnew211758.3243
Hasty141037.428t1
Arnold913515.0260
Robinson9465.1101
Manhertz6427.0210
Farrell3299.7150
T.Jones33010.0200
TEAM352375510.759t24
OPPONENTS340386811.46224

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Cisco36822.759t1
Jenkins36421.352t1
Lloyd34214.0190
Ty.Campbell231.530
Wingard11313.0130
Walker199.090
TEAM1319915.359t2
OPPONENTS7598.4290

SACKSNO.
Allen5.0
Smoot5.0
Key4.5
Walker3.5
Hamilton2.5
Robertson-Harris2.0
Fatukasi1.5
Gotsis1.5
Muma1.5
Cisco1.0
Oluokun1.0
TEAM29.0
OPPONENTS25.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Cooke49244149.843.616700
TEAM49244149.843.616700
OPPONENTS51234846.040.819600

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Agnew1901367.2190
Kirk40256.3100
TEAM2301617.0190
OPPONENTS2701856.9190

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Agnew1640225.1520
Hasty49724.3290
Claybrooks47719.3220
TEAM2457624.0520
OPPONENTS3471220.9390

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Allen001
Ty.Campbell001
Etienne500
Fortner010
Gotsis001
Hamilton001
Herndon001
Key001
Kirk120
Lawrence1000
Lloyd002
Oluokun002
Robinson100
Shatley010
Smoot001
TEAM17411
OPPONENTS20512

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM6210295886353
OPPONENTS72118391020331

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Patterson000030312732520111
Kirk707000000042
Lawrence550000000036
Z.Jones505000000032
Engram404000000026
Etienne440000000026
Robinson431000000024
Agnew303000000020
M.Jones303000000018
Hasty211000000012
Cisco10000000006
Jenkins10000000006
TEAM391324030312732520315
OPPONENTS381424029312223550294

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Patterson0/07/79/1010/131/2
TEAM0/07/79/1010/131/2
OPPONENTS0/07/77/74/44/5

