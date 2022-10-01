|Kennesaw St.
|7
|14
|0
|7
|0
|—
|28
|Jacksonville St.
|10
|0
|18
|0
|7
|—
|35
First Quarter
KENN_Murphy 1 run (Robertson kick), 11:59
JVST_FG Karajic 45, 06:10
JVST_Scarbrough 0 blocked punt return (Karajic kick), 03:24
Second Quarter
KENN_Murphy 2 run (Robertson kick), 06:23
KENN_Daniels 8 run (Robertson kick), 01:53
Third Quarter
JVST_Lewis 1 run (Karajic kick), 09:39
JVST_FG Karajic 21, 04:44
JVST_Jarrett 42 pass from Webb (Edwards pass from Webb), 01:03
Fourth Quarter
KENN_Murphy 2 run (Robertson kick), 03:14
Overtime
JVST_Galban 11 pass from Webb (Karajic kick)
|KENN
|JVST
|First downs
|14
|14
|Rushes-yards
|63-239
|34-112
|Passing
|44
|224
|Comp-Att-Int
|4-13-0
|12-23-1
|Return Yards
|79
|29
|Punts-Avg.
|9-32.1
|5-44.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-2
|4-4
|Penalty-Yards
|8-49
|5-59
|Time of Possession
|40:03
|19:57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kennesaw St., Jo. Murphy 39-134, Pr. Daniels 8-58, Ga. Benyard 2-16, Is. Foster 7-12, Ye. Clemons 2-9, Mi. Benefield 1-9, Ty. Wallace 2-4, Team 2-(minus 3). Jacksonville St., An. Lewis 14-60, Zi. Webb 11-24, St. Galban 1-15, Ma. LaRoche 7-14, Team 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Kennesaw St., Jo. Murphy 4-13-0-44. Jacksonville St., Zi. Webb 11-22-1-184, Aa. McLaughlin 1-1-0-40.
RECEIVING_Kennesaw St., Is. Foster 3-35, Bl. Bohannon 1-9. Jacksonville St., Se. Brown 4-72, Ke. Jarrett 1-42, Ah. Edwards 1-40, St. Galban 3-30, P.. Wells 1-23, Ma. LaRoche 1-12, An. Lewis 1-5.
