Kennesaw St.71407028
Jacksonville St.100180735

First Quarter

KENN_Murphy 1 run (Robertson kick), 11:59

JVST_FG Karajic 45, 06:10

JVST_Scarbrough 0 blocked punt return (Karajic kick), 03:24

Second Quarter

KENN_Murphy 2 run (Robertson kick), 06:23

KENN_Daniels 8 run (Robertson kick), 01:53

Third Quarter

JVST_Lewis 1 run (Karajic kick), 09:39

JVST_FG Karajic 21, 04:44

JVST_Jarrett 42 pass from Webb (Edwards pass from Webb), 01:03

Fourth Quarter

KENN_Murphy 2 run (Robertson kick), 03:14

Overtime

JVST_Galban 11 pass from Webb (Karajic kick)

KENNJVST
First downs1414
Rushes-yards63-23934-112
Passing44224
Comp-Att-Int4-13-012-23-1
Return Yards7929
Punts-Avg.9-32.15-44.8
Fumbles-Lost4-24-4
Penalty-Yards8-495-59
Time of Possession40:0319:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kennesaw St., Jo. Murphy 39-134, Pr. Daniels 8-58, Ga. Benyard 2-16, Is. Foster 7-12, Ye. Clemons 2-9, Mi. Benefield 1-9, Ty. Wallace 2-4, Team 2-(minus 3). Jacksonville St., An. Lewis 14-60, Zi. Webb 11-24, St. Galban 1-15, Ma. LaRoche 7-14, Team 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Kennesaw St., Jo. Murphy 4-13-0-44. Jacksonville St., Zi. Webb 11-22-1-184, Aa. McLaughlin 1-1-0-40.

RECEIVING_Kennesaw St., Is. Foster 3-35, Bl. Bohannon 1-9. Jacksonville St., Se. Brown 4-72, Ke. Jarrett 1-42, Ah. Edwards 1-40, St. Galban 3-30, P.. Wells 1-23, Ma. LaRoche 1-12, An. Lewis 1-5.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you