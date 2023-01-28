AUSTIN PEAY (8-15)
Moore 2-2 2-4 6, Okworogwo 0-2 1-2 1, Durugordon 5-12 1-2 13, Fauntleroy 5-11 1-2 12, Paez 0-8 0-0 0, Copeland 5-11 0-0 11, Massenat 2-5 1-2 5, Hutchins-Everett 1-2 2-2 5, Ware 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 8-14 53.
JACKSONVILLE ST. (10-13)
Brigham 5-8 0-1 10, Perdue 1-1 5-6 7, Zeliznak 5-5 2-3 12, King 3-10 6-8 15, Potter 2-6 3-6 8, Daniels 1-3 0-0 3, Jackson 2-3 2-2 7, Ngumezi 1-4 0-2 2, T.Roberts 1-1 0-0 3, Platt 0-0 3-4 3. Totals 21-41 21-32 70.
Halftime_Jacksonville St. 34-26. 3-Point Goals_Austin Peay 5-26 (Durugordon 2-7, Hutchins-Everett 1-2, Copeland 1-5, Fauntleroy 1-5, Massenat 0-1, Okworogwo 0-1, Paez 0-5), Jacksonville St. 7-18 (King 3-8, Jackson 1-1, T.Roberts 1-1, Daniels 1-2, Potter 1-5, Ngumezi 0-1). Rebounds_Austin Peay 24 (Durugordon 7), Jacksonville St. 34 (Brigham 9). Assists_Austin Peay 7 (Paez 3), Jacksonville St. 12 (King 4). Total Fouls_Austin Peay 24, Jacksonville St. 14. A_2,580 (5,300).
