FGFTReb
QUEENS (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McLaurin334-110-10-63110
Turner311-51-33-12223
Dye3915-161-21-42134
Mathews322-70-01-3344
McKee220-101-20-1151
Ashby235-90-00-10115
McCluney121-30-02-2012
Fowler70-10-00-1020
Wyche10-10-00-0010
Totals20028-633-87-30111869

Percentages: FG .444, FT .375.

3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Ashby 5-8, Dye 3-3, McLaurin 2-7, Fowler 0-1, McCluney 0-2, Turner 0-2, Mathews 0-5, McKee 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Mathews 2).

Turnovers: 11 (Dye 5, Mathews 3, Ashby, Fowler, McKee).

Steals: 8 (Wyche 2, Ashby, Dye, Mathews, McCluney, McKee, Turner).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
JACKSONVILLE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brigham280-21-21-6321
Perdue194-50-00-3218
Zeliznak233-40-00-1006
King379-154-40-36027
Potter315-116-70-53419
Platt291-32-61-7124
Ngumezi163-82-20-2109
Gordon70-10-00-2040
Jackson51-10-01-1002
Roberts50-10-00-1000
Totals20026-5115-213-31161376

Percentages: FG .510, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (King 5-8, Potter 3-7, Ngumezi 1-4, Brigham 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Roberts 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Zeliznak 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Gordon 2, King 2, Perdue 2, Potter 2, Brigham, Jackson, Ngumezi, Roberts).

Steals: 5 (Potter 2, King, Platt, Zeliznak).

Technical Fouls: None.

Queens (NC)313869
Jacksonville St.354176

A_1,758 (5,300).

