|FG
|FT
|Reb
|QUEENS (NC)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McLaurin
|33
|4-11
|0-1
|0-6
|3
|1
|10
|Turner
|31
|1-5
|1-3
|3-12
|2
|2
|3
|Dye
|39
|15-16
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|1
|34
|Mathews
|32
|2-7
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|McKee
|22
|0-10
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|5
|1
|Ashby
|23
|5-9
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|15
|McCluney
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|2
|Fowler
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Wyche
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-63
|3-8
|7-30
|11
|18
|69
Percentages: FG .444, FT .375.
3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Ashby 5-8, Dye 3-3, McLaurin 2-7, Fowler 0-1, McCluney 0-2, Turner 0-2, Mathews 0-5, McKee 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Mathews 2).
Turnovers: 11 (Dye 5, Mathews 3, Ashby, Fowler, McKee).
Steals: 8 (Wyche 2, Ashby, Dye, Mathews, McCluney, McKee, Turner).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|JACKSONVILLE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brigham
|28
|0-2
|1-2
|1-6
|3
|2
|1
|Perdue
|19
|4-5
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|8
|Zeliznak
|23
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|6
|King
|37
|9-15
|4-4
|0-3
|6
|0
|27
|Potter
|31
|5-11
|6-7
|0-5
|3
|4
|19
|Platt
|29
|1-3
|2-6
|1-7
|1
|2
|4
|Ngumezi
|16
|3-8
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|9
|Gordon
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|0
|Jackson
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Roberts
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-51
|15-21
|3-31
|16
|13
|76
Percentages: FG .510, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (King 5-8, Potter 3-7, Ngumezi 1-4, Brigham 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Roberts 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Zeliznak 2).
Turnovers: 12 (Gordon 2, King 2, Perdue 2, Potter 2, Brigham, Jackson, Ngumezi, Roberts).
Steals: 5 (Potter 2, King, Platt, Zeliznak).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Queens (NC)
|31
|38
|—
|69
|Jacksonville St.
|35
|41
|—
|76
A_1,758 (5,300).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.