GALLAUDET (0-2)
Chung 3-8 1-2 7, Brewer 1-2 0-0 2, Lewis 3-9 3-4 11, Otto 0-3 0-0 0, C.Smith 0-2 3-4 3, Antsiferov 1-4 1-2 3, Mbogo 1-1 2-2 4, Schwall 2-5 1-2 5, Sawan 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 0-5 0-0 0, Florio 0-3 0-0 0, Viena 2-8 2-2 8. Totals 13-51 13-18 43.
JAMES MADISON (8-3)
Amadi 5-6 2-2 12, Wooden 4-5 1-2 9, Freidel 2-8 0-0 6, Molson 1-4 0-0 3, Morse 7-14 2-2 22, Edwards 7-11 0-2 15, Ihenacho 1-5 0-0 3, Brown 3-6 1-1 8, Sule 5-9 6-8 17, Blaine 2-3 0-0 5, Roberson 0-1 1-2 1, Feden 0-3 0-0 0, H.Smith 2-3 0-0 5, Hamrick 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-79 13-19 106.
Halftime_James Madison 45-20. 3-Point Goals_Gallaudet 4-20 (Viena 2-4, Lewis 2-5, Brewer 0-1, Chung 0-1, Sawan 0-1, Davis 0-2, Florio 0-2, Schwall 0-2, C.Smith 0-2), James Madison 15-45 (Morse 6-12, Freidel 2-8, Sule 1-1, Blaine 1-2, H.Smith 1-2, Brown 1-4, Edwards 1-4, Molson 1-4, Ihenacho 1-5, Feden 0-1, Hamrick 0-1, Wooden 0-1). Fouled Out_Otto. Rebounds_Gallaudet 28 (Antsiferov 5), James Madison 48 (Sule 11). Assists_Gallaudet 7 (C.Smith 2), James Madison 31 (Molson 7). Total Fouls_Gallaudet 14, James Madison 16. A_3,642 (8,500).
