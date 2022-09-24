|James Madison
First Quarter
JMU_FG Wise 27, 8:10.
Second Quarter
APP_Peoples 2 run (Hughes kick), 13:45.
APP_Gibbs 10 pass from Brice (Hughes kick), 11:45.
APP_Stroman 27 pass from Brice (Hughes kick), 8:37.
APP_Noel 5 run (Hughes kick), 6:10.
JMU_Black 23 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 2:16.
Third Quarter
JMU_Centeio 2 run (Wise kick), 1:19.
Fourth Quarter
JMU_T.Greene 36 pass from Centeio (Thornton pass from Centeio), 11:28.
JMU_Black 4 run (Wise kick), 10:36.
A_33,248.
|JMU
|APP
|First downs
|19
|15
|Total Net Yards
|376
|298
|Rushes-yards
|46-172
|34-63
|Passing
|204
|235
|Punt Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-23
|2-49
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-22
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-28-0
|17-28-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-12
|4-25
|Punts
|3-43.333
|5-43.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-50
|6-40
|Time of Possession
|33:28
|26:32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_James Madison, Black 18-85, Centeio 18-61, Palmer 7-39, (Team) 3-(minus 13). Appalachian St., Marshall 8-40, D.Harrington 7-18, Noel 6-13, Peoples 4-9, Castle 3-5, Brice 6-(minus 22).
PASSING_James Madison, Centeio 16-28-0-204. Appalachian St., Brice 17-28-1-235.
RECEIVING_James Madison, Brown 4-81, Painter 3-20, Greene 2-46, Ravenel 2-18, Horton 2-12, Black 1-23, Palmer 1-5, Thornton 1-(minus 1). Appalachian St., Robinson 5-57, D.Davis 3-57, Horn 2-43, Pearson 2-19, Stroman 1-27, Gibbs 1-10, Page 1-10, Hetzel 1-9, D.Harrington 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_James Madison, Wise 27.
