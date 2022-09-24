James Madison3771532
Appalachian St.0280028

First Quarter

JMU_FG Wise 27, 8:10.

Second Quarter

APP_Peoples 2 run (Hughes kick), 13:45.

APP_Gibbs 10 pass from Brice (Hughes kick), 11:45.

APP_Stroman 27 pass from Brice (Hughes kick), 8:37.

APP_Noel 5 run (Hughes kick), 6:10.

JMU_Black 23 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 2:16.

Third Quarter

JMU_Centeio 2 run (Wise kick), 1:19.

Fourth Quarter

JMU_T.Greene 36 pass from Centeio (Thornton pass from Centeio), 11:28.

JMU_Black 4 run (Wise kick), 10:36.

A_33,248.

JMUAPP
First downs1915
Total Net Yards376298
Rushes-yards46-17234-63
Passing204235
Punt Returns1-40-0
Kickoff Returns1-232-49
Interceptions Ret.1-220-0
Comp-Att-Int16-28-017-28-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-124-25
Punts3-43.3335-43.6
Fumbles-Lost2-22-1
Penalties-Yards7-506-40
Time of Possession33:2826:32

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_James Madison, Black 18-85, Centeio 18-61, Palmer 7-39, (Team) 3-(minus 13). Appalachian St., Marshall 8-40, D.Harrington 7-18, Noel 6-13, Peoples 4-9, Castle 3-5, Brice 6-(minus 22).

PASSING_James Madison, Centeio 16-28-0-204. Appalachian St., Brice 17-28-1-235.

RECEIVING_James Madison, Brown 4-81, Painter 3-20, Greene 2-46, Ravenel 2-18, Horton 2-12, Black 1-23, Palmer 1-5, Thornton 1-(minus 1). Appalachian St., Robinson 5-57, D.Davis 3-57, Horn 2-43, Pearson 2-19, Stroman 1-27, Gibbs 1-10, Page 1-10, Hetzel 1-9, D.Harrington 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_James Madison, Wise 27.

