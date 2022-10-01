Texas State007613
James Madison71271440

First Quarter

JMU_Centeio 2 run (Wise kick), 5:42.

Second Quarter

JMU_FG Wise 27, 5:27.

JMU_safety, 4:25.

JMU_Walker 22 interception return (Wise kick), 2:34.

Third Quarter

JMU_L.Palmer 1 run (Wise kick), 10:45.

TXST_C.Brown 17 pass from Hatcher (Keller kick), 8:15.

Fourth Quarter

JMU_L.Palmer 4 run (Wise kick), 8:53.

JMU_L.Palmer 1 run (Wise kick), 7:46.

TXST_Jeter 5 run, :00.

A_25,188.

TXSTJMU
First downs1121
Total Net Yards246460
Rushes-yards33-10651-203
Passing140257
Punt Returns2-140-0
Kickoff Returns1-171-23
Interceptions Ret.1-102-24
Comp-Att-Int13-27-215-25-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-131-5
Punts8-48.6255-44.8
Fumbles-Lost2-22-2
Penalties-Yards6-490-0
Time of Possession26:0533:55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Texas State, Pare 17-81, Jeter 9-47, Berry 1-12, Hill 2-1, Hatcher 3-(minus 8), (Team) 1-(minus 27). James Madison, Palmer 27-106, Centeio 9-52, Agyei-Obese 6-26, Malignaggi 4-12, Thornton 1-5, Knight 1-1, Black 3-1.

PASSING_Texas State, Hatcher 13-27-2-140. James Madison, Centeio 15-25-1-257.

RECEIVING_Texas State, Barbee 4-56, Hawkins 3-24, Pare 2-11, Berry 1-17, Brown 1-17, Hilts 1-12, Moorer 1-3. James Madison, Thornton 4-97, Brown 3-37, Palmer 2-24, Black 2-19, Vanhorse 1-46, Greene 1-24, Knight 1-9, Ravenel 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

