|Texas State
|0
|0
|7
|6
|—
|13
|James Madison
|7
|12
|7
|14
|—
|40
First Quarter
JMU_Centeio 2 run (Wise kick), 5:42.
Second Quarter
JMU_FG Wise 27, 5:27.
JMU_safety, 4:25.
JMU_Walker 22 interception return (Wise kick), 2:34.
Third Quarter
JMU_L.Palmer 1 run (Wise kick), 10:45.
TXST_C.Brown 17 pass from Hatcher (Keller kick), 8:15.
Fourth Quarter
JMU_L.Palmer 4 run (Wise kick), 8:53.
JMU_L.Palmer 1 run (Wise kick), 7:46.
TXST_Jeter 5 run, :00.
A_25,188.
|TXST
|JMU
|First downs
|11
|21
|Total Net Yards
|246
|460
|Rushes-yards
|33-106
|51-203
|Passing
|140
|257
|Punt Returns
|2-14
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-17
|1-23
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-10
|2-24
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-27-2
|15-25-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-13
|1-5
|Punts
|8-48.625
|5-44.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|6-49
|0-0
|Time of Possession
|26:05
|33:55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Texas State, Pare 17-81, Jeter 9-47, Berry 1-12, Hill 2-1, Hatcher 3-(minus 8), (Team) 1-(minus 27). James Madison, Palmer 27-106, Centeio 9-52, Agyei-Obese 6-26, Malignaggi 4-12, Thornton 1-5, Knight 1-1, Black 3-1.
PASSING_Texas State, Hatcher 13-27-2-140. James Madison, Centeio 15-25-1-257.
RECEIVING_Texas State, Barbee 4-56, Hawkins 3-24, Pare 2-11, Berry 1-17, Brown 1-17, Hilts 1-12, Moorer 1-3. James Madison, Thornton 4-97, Brown 3-37, Palmer 2-24, Black 2-19, Vanhorse 1-46, Greene 1-24, Knight 1-9, Ravenel 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
