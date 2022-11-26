|Coastal Carolina
|7
|0
|0
|0
|—
|7
|James Madison
|3
|17
|20
|7
|—
|47
First Quarter
JMU_FG Wise 32, 10:46.
CCAR_Mobley 33 pass from Guest (Hensley kick), 4:50.
Second Quarter
JMU_FG Wise 43, 11:58.
JMU_Re.Brown 34 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 6:57.
JMU_Ravenel 26 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 2:03.
Third Quarter
JMU_Painter 17 pass from Centeio (kick failed), 12:54.
JMU_Palmer 13 run (Wise kick), 7:19.
JMU_Ravenel 8 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), :16.
Fourth Quarter
JMU_Centeio 11 run (Wise kick), 12:55.
A_19,393.
|CCAR
|JMU
|First downs
|11
|25
|Total Net Yards
|183
|502
|Rushes-yards
|39-90
|34-215
|Passing
|93
|287
|Punt Returns
|2-25
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-25
|1-15
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-26-1
|17-32-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-22
|1-8
|Punts
|9-39.0
|5-44.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-50
|3-25
|Time of Possession
|29:36
|30:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Coastal Carolina, White 7-29, Guest 14-26, Beasley 7-17, Archie 2-12, Bennett 2-4, Balthazar 2-2, Bedgood 1-1, Carpenter 4-(minus 1). James Madison, Agyei-Obese 7-79, Palmer 8-61, Black 10-50, Centeio 6-25, Malignaggi 1-1, Rutherford 1-0, Barnett 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Coastal Carolina, Guest 10-23-1-99, Archie 0-2-0-0, Carpenter 1-1-0-(minus 6). James Madison, Centeio 17-32-0-287.
RECEIVING_Coastal Carolina, S.Pinckney 3-22, Gravette 3-17, Mobley 2-38, Jar.Brown 2-7, Bennett 1-9. James Madison, Thornton 6-93, Ravenel 5-102, Brown 2-55, Greene 2-15, Painter 1-17, Knight 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_James Madison, Madden 52.
