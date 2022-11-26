Coastal Carolina70007
James Madison31720747

First Quarter

JMU_FG Wise 32, 10:46.

CCAR_Mobley 33 pass from Guest (Hensley kick), 4:50.

Second Quarter

JMU_FG Wise 43, 11:58.

JMU_Re.Brown 34 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 6:57.

JMU_Ravenel 26 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 2:03.

Third Quarter

JMU_Painter 17 pass from Centeio (kick failed), 12:54.

JMU_Palmer 13 run (Wise kick), 7:19.

JMU_Ravenel 8 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), :16.

Fourth Quarter

JMU_Centeio 11 run (Wise kick), 12:55.

A_19,393.

CCARJMU
First downs1125
Total Net Yards183502
Rushes-yards39-9034-215
Passing93287
Punt Returns2-251-0
Kickoff Returns2-251-15
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int11-26-117-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost5-221-8
Punts9-39.05-44.4
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards5-503-25
Time of Possession29:3630:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Coastal Carolina, White 7-29, Guest 14-26, Beasley 7-17, Archie 2-12, Bennett 2-4, Balthazar 2-2, Bedgood 1-1, Carpenter 4-(minus 1). James Madison, Agyei-Obese 7-79, Palmer 8-61, Black 10-50, Centeio 6-25, Malignaggi 1-1, Rutherford 1-0, Barnett 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Coastal Carolina, Guest 10-23-1-99, Archie 0-2-0-0, Carpenter 1-1-0-(minus 6). James Madison, Centeio 17-32-0-287.

RECEIVING_Coastal Carolina, S.Pinckney 3-22, Gravette 3-17, Mobley 2-38, Jar.Brown 2-7, Bennett 1-9. James Madison, Thornton 6-93, Ravenel 5-102, Brown 2-55, Greene 2-15, Painter 1-17, Knight 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_James Madison, Madden 52.



