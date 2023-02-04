JAMES MADISON (17-8)
Amadi 0-0 0-0 0, Offurum 2-5 0-0 4, Freidel 0-6 2-3 2, Ihenacho 3-6 2-2 10, Molson 4-8 6-7 16, Wooden 4-12 1-2 12, Edwards 5-15 1-2 14, Xavie.Brown 2-4 0-0 5, Strickland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 12-16 63.
APPALACHIAN ST. (13-12)
Abson 1-4 0-1 2, Gregory 8-17 4-5 21, Huntley 1-5 0-0 2, Xavio.Brown 6-7 0-6 12, Harcum 7-18 1-2 20, Mantis 0-4 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Pearson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 5-14 57.
Halftime_James Madison 30-19. 3-Point Goals_James Madison 11-29 (Edwards 3-7, Wooden 3-7, Ihenacho 2-3, Molson 2-4, Xavie.Brown 1-2, Freidel 0-6), Appalachian St. 6-18 (Harcum 5-9, Gregory 1-2, Walker 0-1, Huntley 0-3, Mantis 0-3). Rebounds_James Madison 38 (Freidel 10), Appalachian St. 35 (Abson 11). Assists_James Madison 13 (Offurum, Ihenacho, Molson 3), Appalachian St. 12 (Xavio.Brown 5). Total Fouls_James Madison 16, Appalachian St. 13. A_3,870 (8,325).
