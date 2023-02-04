|FG
|FT
|Reb
|JAMES MADISON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Amadi
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|0
|Offurum
|32
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|4
|Freidel
|34
|0-6
|2-3
|2-10
|1
|2
|2
|Ihenacho
|32
|3-6
|2-2
|1-7
|3
|0
|10
|Molson
|26
|4-8
|6-7
|1-5
|3
|2
|16
|Wooden
|28
|4-12
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|0
|12
|Edwards
|27
|5-15
|1-2
|3-6
|0
|4
|14
|Xavie.Brown
|8
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|4
|5
|Strickland
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-56
|12-16
|10-38
|13
|16
|63
Percentages: FG .357, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Edwards 3-7, Wooden 3-7, Ihenacho 2-3, Molson 2-4, Xavie.Brown 1-2, Freidel 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Ihenacho).
Turnovers: 11 (Molson 4, Edwards 3, Amadi, Freidel, Ihenacho, Strickland).
Steals: 4 (Edwards 2, Ihenacho 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|APPALACHIAN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Abson
|26
|1-4
|0-1
|3-11
|2
|2
|2
|Gregory
|37
|8-17
|4-5
|2-8
|2
|2
|21
|Huntley
|30
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|2
|Xavio.Brown
|32
|6-7
|0-6
|2-4
|5
|0
|12
|Harcum
|35
|7-18
|1-2
|0-5
|2
|2
|20
|Mantis
|16
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Walker
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Pearson
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-58
|5-14
|8-35
|12
|13
|57
Percentages: FG .397, FT .357.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Harcum 5-9, Gregory 1-2, Walker 0-1, Huntley 0-3, Mantis 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Abson 3, Huntley).
Turnovers: 9 (Xavio.Brown 4, Gregory 3, Abson, Huntley).
Steals: 5 (Xavio.Brown 2, Gregory, Harcum, Mantis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|James Madison
|30
|33
|—
|63
|Appalachian St.
|19
|38
|—
|57
A_3,870 (8,325).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.