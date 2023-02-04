FGFTReb
JAMES MADISONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Amadi120-00-01-1110
Offurum322-50-00-3324
Freidel340-62-32-10122
Ihenacho323-62-21-73010
Molson264-86-71-53216
Wooden284-121-21-41012
Edwards275-151-23-60414
Xavie.Brown82-40-01-2145
Strickland10-00-00-0010
Totals20020-5612-1610-38131663

Percentages: FG .357, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Edwards 3-7, Wooden 3-7, Ihenacho 2-3, Molson 2-4, Xavie.Brown 1-2, Freidel 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Ihenacho).

Turnovers: 11 (Molson 4, Edwards 3, Amadi, Freidel, Ihenacho, Strickland).

Steals: 4 (Edwards 2, Ihenacho 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
APPALACHIAN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Abson261-40-13-11222
Gregory378-174-52-82221
Huntley301-50-00-2032
Xavio.Brown326-70-62-45012
Harcum357-181-20-52220
Mantis160-40-00-1020
Walker130-10-00-0110
Pearson110-20-01-4010
Totals20023-585-148-35121357

Percentages: FG .397, FT .357.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Harcum 5-9, Gregory 1-2, Walker 0-1, Huntley 0-3, Mantis 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Abson 3, Huntley).

Turnovers: 9 (Xavio.Brown 4, Gregory 3, Abson, Huntley).

Steals: 5 (Xavio.Brown 2, Gregory, Harcum, Mantis).

Technical Fouls: None.

James Madison303363
Appalachian St.193857

A_3,870 (8,325).

