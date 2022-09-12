Norfolk St.00707
James Madison211421763

First Quarter

JMU_Thornton 43 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 12:51.

JMU_Ravenel 22 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 8:11.

JMU_Palmer 1 run (Wise kick), 5:47.

Second Quarter

JMU_Agyei-Obese 1 run (Wise kick), 12:14.

JMU_Ravenel 8 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 4:20.

Third Quarter

NORF_Felton 90 pass from Kuhns (Willcox kick), 14:44.

JMU_Thornton 15 pass from B.Atkins (Wise kick), 8:48.

JMU_Agyei-Obese 3 run (Wise kick), 6:51.

JMU_Black 1 run (Wise kick), 2:56.

Fourth Quarter

JMU_Malignaggi 3 run (Wise kick), 6:05.

A_23,928.

NORFJMU
First downs1025
Total Net Yards212462
Rushes-yards26-944-235
Passing203227
Punt Returns0-02-12
Kickoff Returns3-381-19
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int9-22-119-25-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-160-0
Punts8-28.3752-37.5
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards6-405-41
Time of Possession24:2335:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Norfolk St., Ja.White 6-7, (Team) 1-5, Henry 5-4, Lennon 3-1, J.Davis 6-1, Kuhns 5-(minus 9). James Madison, Agyei-Obese 12-88, Black 9-54, Malignaggi 5-33, Centeio 4-29, Palmer 7-25, Barnett 3-16, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Knight 3-(minus 8).

PASSING_Norfolk St., Kuhns 9-20-1-203, Adams 0-2-0-0. James Madison, Centeio 12-17-0-165, Atkins 6-7-0-48, Barnett 1-1-0-14.

RECEIVING_Norfolk St., Felton 3-141, Talbert 3-33, Pride 2-21, Ja.White 1-8. James Madison, Thornton 7-102, Painter 3-43, Ravenel 3-40, Greene 2-11, James 2-11, Hunter 1-14, Mitchell 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

