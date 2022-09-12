|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|7
|0
|—
|7
|James Madison
|21
|14
|21
|7
|—
|63
First Quarter
JMU_Thornton 43 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 12:51.
JMU_Ravenel 22 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 8:11.
JMU_Palmer 1 run (Wise kick), 5:47.
Second Quarter
JMU_Agyei-Obese 1 run (Wise kick), 12:14.
JMU_Ravenel 8 pass from Centeio (Wise kick), 4:20.
Third Quarter
NORF_Felton 90 pass from Kuhns (Willcox kick), 14:44.
JMU_Thornton 15 pass from B.Atkins (Wise kick), 8:48.
JMU_Agyei-Obese 3 run (Wise kick), 6:51.
JMU_Black 1 run (Wise kick), 2:56.
Fourth Quarter
JMU_Malignaggi 3 run (Wise kick), 6:05.
A_23,928.
|NORF
|JMU
|First downs
|10
|25
|Total Net Yards
|212
|462
|Rushes-yards
|26-9
|44-235
|Passing
|203
|227
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-12
|Kickoff Returns
|3-38
|1-19
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-22-1
|19-25-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-16
|0-0
|Punts
|8-28.375
|2-37.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-40
|5-41
|Time of Possession
|24:23
|35:37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Norfolk St., Ja.White 6-7, (Team) 1-5, Henry 5-4, Lennon 3-1, J.Davis 6-1, Kuhns 5-(minus 9). James Madison, Agyei-Obese 12-88, Black 9-54, Malignaggi 5-33, Centeio 4-29, Palmer 7-25, Barnett 3-16, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Knight 3-(minus 8).
PASSING_Norfolk St., Kuhns 9-20-1-203, Adams 0-2-0-0. James Madison, Centeio 12-17-0-165, Atkins 6-7-0-48, Barnett 1-1-0-14.
RECEIVING_Norfolk St., Felton 3-141, Talbert 3-33, Pride 2-21, Ja.White 1-8. James Madison, Thornton 7-102, Painter 3-43, Ravenel 3-40, Greene 2-11, James 2-11, Hunter 1-14, Mitchell 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
