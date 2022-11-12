FGFTReb
JAMES MADISONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Amadi183-42-50-2138
Wooden171-21-20-2014
Molson274-94-43-42112
Morse216-157-90-44422
Edwards283-60-00-3326
Offurum204-42-22-60011
Brown191-20-00-1122
Freidel192-75-53-6059
Sule182-310-103-70214
Blaine51-11-40-0314
Roberson41-10-00-1022
H.Smith41-10-00-1103
Totals20029-5632-4111-37152397

Percentages: FG .518, FT .780.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Morse 3-8, Blaine 1-1, H.Smith 1-1, Offurum 1-1, Wooden 1-1, Brown 0-1, Molson 0-1, Freidel 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Amadi, Sule).

Turnovers: 25 (Molson 7, Brown 5, Edwards 4, Sule 3, Offurum 2, Wooden 2, Morse, Roberson).

Steals: 14 (Edwards 4, Morse 3, Blaine 2, Sule 2, Amadi, Brown, Molson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BUFFALOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Adams232-93-30-3037
J.Smith231-30-02-2002
Foster150-42-21-1242
C.Jones304-124-42-61413
Powell231-76-61-3228
Blocker253-50-10-3148
K.Jones162-33-40-1008
Ceaser153-90-10-0216
Jack122-20-02-5024
Hardnett110-20-00-0050
Williamson70-04-40-0204
Totals20018-5622-258-24102562

Percentages: FG .321, FT .880.

3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Blocker 2-3, K.Jones 1-2, C.Jones 1-5, Foster 0-1, Hardnett 0-1, Adams 0-3, Ceaser 0-3, Powell 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Hardnett 2, Adams, Blocker, Jack, Powell).

Turnovers: 29 (Adams 6, Blocker 5, Foster 5, C.Jones 3, Powell 3, Ceaser 2, K.Jones 2, Hardnett, J.Smith, Jack).

Steals: 16 (Powell 4, C.Jones 3, Blocker 2, Foster 2, Hardnett 2, Williamson 2, K.Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

James Madison405797
Buffalo243862

A_1,949 (6,100).

