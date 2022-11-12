JAMES MADISON (3-0)
Amadi 3-4 2-5 8, Wooden 1-2 1-2 4, Molson 4-9 4-4 12, Morse 6-15 7-9 22, Edwards 3-6 0-0 6, Offurum 4-4 2-2 11, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Freidel 2-7 5-5 9, Sule 2-3 10-10 14, Blaine 1-1 1-4 4, Roberson 1-1 0-0 2, H.Smith 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-56 32-41 97.
BUFFALO (1-1)
Adams 2-9 3-3 7, J.Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Foster 0-4 2-2 2, C.Jones 4-12 4-4 13, Powell 1-7 6-6 8, Blocker 3-5 0-1 8, K.Jones 2-3 3-4 8, Ceaser 3-9 0-1 6, Jack 2-2 0-0 4, Hardnett 0-2 0-0 0, Williamson 0-0 4-4 4. Totals 18-56 22-25 62.
Halftime_James Madison 40-24. 3-Point Goals_James Madison 7-18 (Morse 3-8, Blaine 1-1, Offurum 1-1, H.Smith 1-1, Wooden 1-1, Brown 0-1, Molson 0-1, Freidel 0-4), Buffalo 4-22 (Blocker 2-3, K.Jones 1-2, C.Jones 1-5, Foster 0-1, Hardnett 0-1, Adams 0-3, Ceaser 0-3, Powell 0-4). Fouled Out_Freidel, Hardnett. Rebounds_James Madison 37 (Sule 7), Buffalo 24 (C.Jones 6). Assists_James Madison 15 (Morse 4), Buffalo 10 (Foster, Powell, Ceaser, Williamson 2). Total Fouls_James Madison 23, Buffalo 25. A_1,949 (6,100).
