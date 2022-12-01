|Spain
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Japan
|0
|2
|—
|2
First Half_1, Spain, Morata, (Azpilicueta), 11th minute.
Second Half_2, Japan, Doan, (Ito), 48th; 3, Japan, Tanaka, (Mitoma), 51st.
Goalies_Spain, Unai Simon, David Raya, Robert Sanchez; Japan, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt, Eiji Kawashima.
Yellow Cards_Itakura, Japan, 39th; Taniguchi, Japan, 44th; Yoshida, Japan, 45th.
Referee_Victor Gomes. Assistant Referees_Zakhele Thusi Siwela, Souru Phatsoane, Fernando Guerrero. 4th Official_Salima Mukansanga.
A_44,851.
