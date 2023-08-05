|Norway
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Japan
|1
|2
|—
|3
First Half_1, Japan, Engen, 15th minute; 2, Norway, Reiten, (Boe Risa), 20th.
Second Half_3, Japan, Shimizu, 50th; 4, Japan, Miyazawa, (Fujino), 81st.
Goalies_Norway, Aurora Mikalsen, Cecilie Fiskerstrand, Guro Pettersen; Japan, Ayaka Yamashita, Momoko Tanaka, Chika Hirao.
Yellow Cards_None.
Referee_Edina Alves Batista. Assistant Referees_Neuza Ines Back, Leila Naiara Moreira da Cruz, Daiane Caroline Muniz Dos Santos. 4th Official_Katia García.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.