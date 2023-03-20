MexicoJapan
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33595Totals316106
Arzrena lf3110Notbaar cf3000
Verdugo rf4011Kondoh rf5120
Meneses 1b4010Ohtani dh4220
Tellez dh4110Yoshida lf4133
Paredes 3b4131
Urias 2b4123Mrakami 3b5012
Trejo ss3000Okamoto 1b2000
Thomas cf3000
Barnes c4000Yamada 2b-1b3020
Genda ss2000
Nkamura c1000
Maki ph1000
Kai c1000

DP_Mexico 1, Japan 2. LOB_Mexico 4, Japan 11. 2B_Arzrena (6), Verdugo (1), Mrakami (3), Ohtani (4). HR_Urias (1), Yoshida (2). RBI_Paredes (6), Urias 3 (4), Verdugo (4), Ymakawa (2), Mrakami 2 (5), Yoshida 3 (13). SB_Meneses (1). CS_Trejo (1). SF_Ymakawa (2). S_Genda (1).

Mexico0003000205
Japan0000003126
IPHRERBBSO
Mexico
Sndoval41/340016
Urquidy H21/321132
Romero BS01/312210
Cruz H02/311100
Reyes H01/300011
Gllegos BS, L022210
Japan
Sasaki453303
Ymamoto31/332224
Yuasa02/310001
Ota W100001

HBP_by Cruz (Okamoto); by Ota (Thomas).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you