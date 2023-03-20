|Mexico
|Japan
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|31
|6
|10
|6
|Arzrena lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Notbaar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Kondoh rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Meneses 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Tellez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Yoshida lf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Paredes 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Urias 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Mrakami 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Trejo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Okamoto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yamada 2b-1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Genda ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nkamura c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kai c
|1
|0
|0
|0
DP_Mexico 1, Japan 2. LOB_Mexico 4, Japan 11. 2B_Arzrena (6), Verdugo (1), Mrakami (3), Ohtani (4). HR_Urias (1), Yoshida (2). RBI_Paredes (6), Urias 3 (4), Verdugo (4), Ymakawa (2), Mrakami 2 (5), Yoshida 3 (13). SB_Meneses (1). CS_Trejo (1). SF_Ymakawa (2). S_Genda (1).
|Mexico
|000
|300
|020
|—
|5
|Japan
|000
|000
|312
|—
|6
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
HBP_by Cruz (Okamoto); by Ota (Thomas).
