J.League

GPWDLGFGAPts
Yokohama F. Marinos342086703568
Kawasaki Frontale342068654266
Sanfrecce Hiroshima3415109524155
Kashima Antlers3413138474252
Cerezo Osaka3413129464051
FC Tokyo3414713464349
Kashiwa Reysol3413813434447
Nagoya Grampus34111310303546
Urawa Reds3410159483945
Consadole Sapporo34111211455545
Sagan Tosu3491510454442
Shonan Bellmare34101113313941
Vissel Kobe3411716354140
Avispa Fukuoka3491114293838
Gamba Osaka3491015334437
Kyoto Sanga F.C.3481214303836
Shimizu S-Pulse3471215445433
Jubilo Iwata3461216325730

Saturday, Oct. 29

Kawasaki Frontale 2, Vissel Kobe 1

Yokohama F. Marinos 4, Urawa Reds 1

Shonan Bellmare 3, Sagan Tosu 0

Shimizu S-Pulse 0, Kashima Antlers 1

Nagoya Grampus 2, FC Tokyo 1

Kyoto Sanga F.C. 0, Cerezo Osaka 0

Gamba Osaka 2, Jubilo Iwata 0

Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1, Consadole Sapporo 2

Avispa Fukuoka 2, Kashiwa Reysol 1

Sunday, Oct. 30

Roasso Kumamoto 2, Oita Trinita 2

Fagiano Okayama 0, Montedio Yamagata 3

Saturday, Nov. 5

Consadole Sapporo 4, Shimizu S-Pulse 3

Kashima Antlers 0, Gamba Osaka 0

Urawa Reds 1, Avispa Fukuoka 1

Kashiwa Reysol 1, Shonan Bellmare 2

FC Tokyo 2, Kawasaki Frontale 3

Jubilo Iwata 0, Kyoto Sanga F.C. 0

Cerezo Osaka 0, Nagoya Grampus 1

Vissel Kobe 1, Yokohama F. Marinos 3

Sagan Tosu 2, Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2

Sunday, Nov. 6

Roasso Kumamoto 2, Montedio Yamagata 2

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

