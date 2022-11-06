J.League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Yokohama F. Marinos
|34
|20
|8
|6
|70
|35
|68
|Kawasaki Frontale
|34
|20
|6
|8
|65
|42
|66
|Sanfrecce Hiroshima
|34
|15
|10
|9
|52
|41
|55
|Kashima Antlers
|34
|13
|13
|8
|47
|42
|52
|Cerezo Osaka
|34
|13
|12
|9
|46
|40
|51
|FC Tokyo
|34
|14
|7
|13
|46
|43
|49
|Kashiwa Reysol
|34
|13
|8
|13
|43
|44
|47
|Nagoya Grampus
|34
|11
|13
|10
|30
|35
|46
|Urawa Reds
|34
|10
|15
|9
|48
|39
|45
|Consadole Sapporo
|34
|11
|12
|11
|45
|55
|45
|Sagan Tosu
|34
|9
|15
|10
|45
|44
|42
|Shonan Bellmare
|34
|10
|11
|13
|31
|39
|41
|Vissel Kobe
|34
|11
|7
|16
|35
|41
|40
|Avispa Fukuoka
|34
|9
|11
|14
|29
|38
|38
|Gamba Osaka
|34
|9
|10
|15
|33
|44
|37
|Kyoto Sanga F.C.
|34
|8
|12
|14
|30
|38
|36
|Shimizu S-Pulse
|34
|7
|12
|15
|44
|54
|33
|Jubilo Iwata
|34
|6
|12
|16
|32
|57
|30
Saturday, Oct. 29
Kawasaki Frontale 2, Vissel Kobe 1
Yokohama F. Marinos 4, Urawa Reds 1
Shonan Bellmare 3, Sagan Tosu 0
Shimizu S-Pulse 0, Kashima Antlers 1
Nagoya Grampus 2, FC Tokyo 1
Kyoto Sanga F.C. 0, Cerezo Osaka 0
Gamba Osaka 2, Jubilo Iwata 0
Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1, Consadole Sapporo 2
Avispa Fukuoka 2, Kashiwa Reysol 1
Sunday, Oct. 30
Roasso Kumamoto 2, Oita Trinita 2
Fagiano Okayama 0, Montedio Yamagata 3
Saturday, Nov. 5
Consadole Sapporo 4, Shimizu S-Pulse 3
Kashima Antlers 0, Gamba Osaka 0
Urawa Reds 1, Avispa Fukuoka 1
Kashiwa Reysol 1, Shonan Bellmare 2
FC Tokyo 2, Kawasaki Frontale 3
Jubilo Iwata 0, Kyoto Sanga F.C. 0
Cerezo Osaka 0, Nagoya Grampus 1
Vissel Kobe 1, Yokohama F. Marinos 3
Sagan Tosu 2, Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2
Sunday, Nov. 6
Roasso Kumamoto 2, Montedio Yamagata 2
