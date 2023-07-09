Sunday

At TPC Deere Run

Silvis, Ill.

Purse: $7.4 million

Yardage: 7,289; Par: 71

Final Round

Sepp Straka (500), $1,332,00073-63-65-62—263-21
Alex Smalley (245), $658,60066-70-62-67—265-19
Brendon Todd (245), $658,60066-65-66-68—265-19
Ludvig Aberg (123), $333,00068-64-71-63—266-18
Adam Schenk (123), $333,00065-66-67-68—266-18
Lucas Glover (81), $218,03669-65-66-68—268-16
Mark Hubbard (81), $218,03667-66-67-68—268-16
Denny McCarthy (81), $218,03668-64-66-70—268-16
Grayson Murray (81), $218,03664-70-69-65—268-16
J.T. Poston (81), $218,03668-67-65-68—268-16
Cameron Young (81), $218,03665-64-71-68—268-16
Kevin Yu (81), $218,03670-67-65-66—268-16
Stephan Jaeger (56), $140,60068-69-66-66—269-15
Seamus Power (56), $140,60066-69-70-64—269-15
Greyson Sigg (56), $140,60065-70-66-68—269-15
William Mouw (0), $140,60066-66-68-69—269-15
Jonas Blixt (48), $112,85062-73-65-70—270-14
Troy Merritt (48), $112,85069-67-69-65—270-14
Peter Kuest (0), $112,85067-67-65-71—270-14
Michael Thorbjornsen (0), $073-63-66-68—270-14
Nick Hardy (39), $84,13867-69-70-65—271-13
Garrick Higgo (39), $84,13865-66-71-69—271-13
Chris Kirk (39), $84,13868-66-66-71—271-13
Nate Lashley (39), $84,13865-69-68-69—271-13
Adam Svensson (39), $84,13869-66-67-69—271-13
Doug Ghim (31), $58,09070-65-67-70—272-12
Tano Goya (31), $58,09067-68-68-69—272-12
Beau Hossler (31), $58,09069-67-67-69—272-12
Ryan Gerard (0), $58,09071-65-67-69—272-12
Yuto Katsuragawa (0), $58,09072-63-68-69—272-12
Aaron Baddeley (24), $47,36070-67-71-65—273-11
Jason Dufner (24), $47,36070-66-67-70—273-11
Kevin Roy (24), $47,36069-63-68-73—273-11
Davis Thompson (24), $47,36068-69-65-71—273-11
MJ Daffue (18), $36,94768-68-68-70—274-10
James Hahn (18), $36,94770-68-66-70—274-10
Russell Henley (18), $36,94769-68-70-67—274-10
Zach Johnson (18), $36,94772-66-67-69—274-10
Matthew NeSmith (18), $36,94768-68-71-67—274-10
Chez Reavie (18), $36,94769-68-68-69—274-10
Akshay Bhatia (0), $36,94766-69-69-70—274-10
Eric Cole (11), $24,90569-67-68-71—275-9
Cody Gribble (11), $24,90568-66-70-71—275-9
Keith Mitchell (11), $24,90568-67-73-67—275-9
Andrew Novak (11), $24,90569-68-71-67—275-9
Geoff Ogilvy (11), $24,90570-68-69-68—275-9
Chad Ramey (11), $24,90570-67-66-72—275-9
Robert Streb (11), $24,90571-66-68-70—275-9
Jimmy Walker (11), $24,90567-68-69-71—275-9
Richy Werenski (11), $24,90565-71-68-71—275-9
Byeong Hun An (7), $18,08167-70-71-68—276-8
Cameron Champ (7), $18,08168-69-73-66—276-8
Lanto Griffin (7), $18,08171-66-68-71—276-8
Austin Smotherman (7), $18,08171-66-70-69—276-8
Kevin Streelman (7), $18,08171-63-71-71—276-8
Brian Stuard (7), $18,08168-68-73-67—276-8
Harry Higgs (5), $17,09469-69-69-70—277-7
Russell Knox (5), $17,09470-67-70-70—277-7
Satoshi Kodaira (5), $17,09467-69-70-71—277-7
Gordon Sargent (0), $070-67-69-71—277-7
Tyler Duncan (5), $16,72470-66-73-69—278-6
Andrew Landry (5), $16,72469-69-69-71—278-6
Jim Herman (4), $16,35471-63-71-74—279-5
Seung-Yul Noh (4), $16,35471-66-72-70—279-5
Chris Stroud (4), $16,35467-69-74-69—279-5
Harrison Endycott (4), $16,05868-69-70-73—280-4
Matt Kuchar (4), $15,91069-69-73-72—283-1
Brandon Matthews (3), $15,76268-70-72-74—284E
Kramer Hickok (3), $15,61467-71-73-75—286+2

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

