|Illinois
|0
|7
|8
|8
|—
|23
|Kansas
|14
|14
|6
|0
|—
|34
First Quarter
KU_Locklin 4 pass from Daniels (Keller kick), 9:20.
KU_Casey 5 pass from Daniels (Keller kick), :07.
Second Quarter
KU_Neal 5 run (Keller kick), 3:12.
ILL_Reiman 4 pass from Altmyer (C.Griffin kick), :41.
KU_Hishaw 1 run (Keller kick), :05.
Third Quarter
KU_FG Keller 41, 13:14.
KU_FG Keller 30, 3:46.
ILL_Altmyer 72 run (McCray run), 1:35.
Fourth Quarter
ILL_Altmyer 6 run (Love pass from Altmyer), 8:08.
A_45,809.
|ILL
|KU
|First downs
|19
|27
|Total Net Yards
|341
|539
|Rushes-yards
|28-139
|44-262
|Passing
|202
|277
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1--2
|Kickoff Returns
|1-30
|2-41
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|2-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-28-2
|21-29-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-28
|2-15
|Punts
|4-41.5
|1-37.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-58
|4-34
|Time of Possession
|23:21
|36:39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Illinois, Altmyer 13-70, Love 8-45, McCray 4-20, Feagin 1-5, (Team) 1-0, Moore 1-(minus 1). Kansas, Neal 10-120, Hishaw 12-98, Daniels 11-24, McDuffie 7-19, Skinner 1-2, Locklin 1-1, (Team) 2-(minus 2).
PASSING_Illinois, Altmyer 19-28-2-202. Kansas, Daniels 21-29-1-277.
RECEIVING_Illinois, Williams 6-99, Moore 4-56, Beatty 3-23, Washington 3-14, Love 1-4, Reiman 1-4, P.Bryant 1-2. Kansas, Arnold 5-89, Neal 4-47, Grimm 3-69, Skinner 2-24, Emilien 2-15, Wilson 2-8, Fairchild 1-16, Casey 1-5, Locklin 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
