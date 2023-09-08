Illinois078823
Kansas14146034

First Quarter

KU_Locklin 4 pass from Daniels (Keller kick), 9:20.

KU_Casey 5 pass from Daniels (Keller kick), :07.

Second Quarter

KU_Neal 5 run (Keller kick), 3:12.

ILL_Reiman 4 pass from Altmyer (C.Griffin kick), :41.

KU_Hishaw 1 run (Keller kick), :05.

Third Quarter

KU_FG Keller 41, 13:14.

KU_FG Keller 30, 3:46.

ILL_Altmyer 72 run (McCray run), 1:35.

Fourth Quarter

ILL_Altmyer 6 run (Love pass from Altmyer), 8:08.

A_45,809.

ILLKU
First downs1927
Total Net Yards341539
Rushes-yards28-13944-262
Passing202277
Punt Returns0-01--2
Kickoff Returns1-302-41
Interceptions Ret.1-02-0
Comp-Att-Int19-28-221-29-1
Sacked-Yards Lost6-282-15
Punts4-41.51-37.0
Fumbles-Lost0-02-1
Penalties-Yards6-584-34
Time of Possession23:2136:39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Illinois, Altmyer 13-70, Love 8-45, McCray 4-20, Feagin 1-5, (Team) 1-0, Moore 1-(minus 1). Kansas, Neal 10-120, Hishaw 12-98, Daniels 11-24, McDuffie 7-19, Skinner 1-2, Locklin 1-1, (Team) 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_Illinois, Altmyer 19-28-2-202. Kansas, Daniels 21-29-1-277.

RECEIVING_Illinois, Williams 6-99, Moore 4-56, Beatty 3-23, Washington 3-14, Love 1-4, Reiman 1-4, P.Bryant 1-2. Kansas, Arnold 5-89, Neal 4-47, Grimm 3-69, Skinner 2-24, Emilien 2-15, Wilson 2-8, Fairchild 1-16, Casey 1-5, Locklin 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

