Missouri St.730717
Kansas710102148

First Quarter

KU_Neal 48 run (Keller kick), 11:11.

MOSU_Jm.Robinson 2 pass from J.Clark (Rozanc kick), 2:24.

Second Quarter

MOSU_FG Rozanc 37, 12:11.

KU_Grimm 14 pass from Bean (Keller kick), 11:03.

KU_FG Keller 28, 1:05.

Third Quarter

KU_McDuffie 17 run (Keller kick), 10:29.

KU_FG Keller 35, 3:18.

Fourth Quarter

MOSU_Jm.Robinson 5 run (Rozanc kick), 14:57.

KU_Hishaw 24 run (Keller kick), 10:18.

KU_Neal 6 pass from Bean (Piepergerdes kick), 7:49.

KU_Morrison 5 run (Keller kick), 4:57.

A_41,091.

MOSUKU
First downs1027
Total Net Yards217521
Rushes-yards27-7438-245
Passing143276
Punt Returns0-00-0
Kickoff Returns1-182-61
Interceptions Ret.0-02-12
Comp-Att-Int14-21-222-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-50-0
Punts6-39.6670-0.0
Fumbles-Lost1-01-1
Penalties-Yards6-503-35
Time of Possession26:1333:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Missouri St., J.Clark 8-36, J.Wright 15-23, Robinson 1-5, Moses 1-4, Manning 1-3, Becks 1-3. Kansas, Neal 13-94, Bean 5-41, Morrison 8-41, McDuffie 6-40, Hishaw 4-29, (Team) 2-0.

PASSING_Missouri St., J.Clark 14-21-2-143. Kansas, Bean 22-28-0-276.

RECEIVING_Missouri St., Sharpe 5-21, Manning 2-31, Key 2-23, Robinson 2-20, J.Wright 1-27, Wood 1-15, Mason 1-6. Kansas, Arnold 4-77, Skinner 4-77, Grimm 4-33, Neal 3-25, Kardell 2-22, Fairchild 2-21, Wilson 2-17, Locklin 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

