|Missouri St.
|7
|3
|0
|7
|—
|17
|Kansas
|7
|10
|10
|21
|—
|48
First Quarter
KU_Neal 48 run (Keller kick), 11:11.
MOSU_Jm.Robinson 2 pass from J.Clark (Rozanc kick), 2:24.
Second Quarter
MOSU_FG Rozanc 37, 12:11.
KU_Grimm 14 pass from Bean (Keller kick), 11:03.
KU_FG Keller 28, 1:05.
Third Quarter
KU_McDuffie 17 run (Keller kick), 10:29.
KU_FG Keller 35, 3:18.
Fourth Quarter
MOSU_Jm.Robinson 5 run (Rozanc kick), 14:57.
KU_Hishaw 24 run (Keller kick), 10:18.
KU_Neal 6 pass from Bean (Piepergerdes kick), 7:49.
KU_Morrison 5 run (Keller kick), 4:57.
A_41,091.
|MOSU
|KU
|First downs
|10
|27
|Total Net Yards
|217
|521
|Rushes-yards
|27-74
|38-245
|Passing
|143
|276
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-18
|2-61
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-12
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-21-2
|22-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-5
|0-0
|Punts
|6-39.667
|0-0.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-50
|3-35
|Time of Possession
|26:13
|33:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Missouri St., J.Clark 8-36, J.Wright 15-23, Robinson 1-5, Moses 1-4, Manning 1-3, Becks 1-3. Kansas, Neal 13-94, Bean 5-41, Morrison 8-41, McDuffie 6-40, Hishaw 4-29, (Team) 2-0.
PASSING_Missouri St., J.Clark 14-21-2-143. Kansas, Bean 22-28-0-276.
RECEIVING_Missouri St., Sharpe 5-21, Manning 2-31, Key 2-23, Robinson 2-20, J.Wright 1-27, Wood 1-15, Mason 1-6. Kansas, Arnold 4-77, Skinner 4-77, Grimm 4-33, Neal 3-25, Kardell 2-22, Fairchild 2-21, Wilson 2-17, Locklin 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
