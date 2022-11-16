TEXAS-ARLINGTON (2-1)
Jacobs 6-11 3-4 15, Smith 3-7 2-2 9, Benjamin 4-12 0-0 9, Washington 7-12 4-8 18, White 6-15 0-0 13, Gipson 2-2 0-3 4, Ringenberg 0-0 0-0 0, Goudeau 1-3 0-0 2, Reniya Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Taleyah Jones 0-4 1-2 1, Threatt 1-2 1-3 3, Totals 30-69 11-22 74
KANSAS (2-0)
Jackson 6-9 4-6 16, Franklin 3-5 4-4 10, Kersgieter 2-9 4-4 8, Prater 6-11 4-6 16, Strom 0-4 0-0 0, Jessen 0-0 0-0 0, Telegdy 0-0 0-0 0, Mayberry 8-11 3-5 20, Vuksic 3-6 0-0 9, Eltayeb 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-55 19-25 79
|Texas-Arlington
|15
|7
|25
|27
|—
|74
|Kansas
|17
|21
|13
|28
|—
|79
3-Point Goals_Texas-Arlington 3-11 (Smith 1-1, Benjamin 1-4, Washington 0-2, White 1-2, R.Jones 0-1, T.Jones 0-1), Kansas 4-12 (Kersgieter 0-3, Strom 0-1, Mayberry 1-2, Vuksic 3-6). Assists_Texas-Arlington 12 (Washington 5), Kansas 10 (Prater 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Texas-Arlington 40 (Benjamin 7), Kansas 35 (Jackson 13). Total Fouls_Texas-Arlington 26, Kansas 24. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,832.
