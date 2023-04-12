Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals41101410211
Melendez rf-c512302.190
Witt Jr. ss513100.229
Pasquantino 1b321110.293
a-Bradley Jr. ph-rf100001.091
Perez c-1b500003.213
Isbel cf411010.212
Reyes dh522103.214
Massey 2b501202.139
Olivares lf412100.267
Lopez 3b422100.208

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31141110
Semien 2b400001.212
J.Smith ss300002.158
Lowe 1b411100.260
García rf300000.213
Duran rf100000.188
Jung 3b402001.286
Grossman lf400001.143
Miller dh201011.250
Taveras cf300003.000
León c300001.000

Kansas City031200400_10140
Texas100000000_140

a-struck out for Pasquantino in the 8th.

LOB_Kansas City 6, Texas 5. 2B_Melendez (3), Lopez (2), Miller (1). 3B_Witt Jr. (1). HR_Pasquantino (2), off Eovaldi; Lowe (2), off Keller. RBIs_Lopez (4), Melendez 3 (6), Pasquantino (4), Witt Jr. (6), Reyes (4), Massey 2 (3), Olivares (4), Lowe (10). SB_Witt Jr. 3 (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Pasquantino, Witt Jr., Melendez 2, Perez); Texas 2 (Taveras, Grossman). RISP_Kansas City 6 for 12; Texas 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Lopez.

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, W, 2-162-3311171052.12
Cuas1-30000174.26
Clarke100002194.50
Yarbrough110000156.75
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eovaldi, L, 1-25106607916.32
Hearn2444214310.29
Kennedy10000182.70
J.Hernández10000293.38

Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 1-0. HBP_Keller (J.Smith).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:24. A_18,380 (40,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you