|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|10
|14
|10
|2
|11
|Melendez rf-c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.190
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Pasquantino 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.293
|a-Bradley Jr. ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Perez c-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.213
|Isbel cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Reyes dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.214
|Massey 2b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.139
|Olivares lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Lopez 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|1
|10
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|J.Smith ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Duran rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Miller dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|León c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Kansas City
|031
|200
|400_10
|14
|0
|Texas
|100
|000
|000_1
|4
|0
a-struck out for Pasquantino in the 8th.
LOB_Kansas City 6, Texas 5. 2B_Melendez (3), Lopez (2), Miller (1). 3B_Witt Jr. (1). HR_Pasquantino (2), off Eovaldi; Lowe (2), off Keller. RBIs_Lopez (4), Melendez 3 (6), Pasquantino (4), Witt Jr. (6), Reyes (4), Massey 2 (3), Olivares (4), Lowe (10). SB_Witt Jr. 3 (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Pasquantino, Witt Jr., Melendez 2, Perez); Texas 2 (Taveras, Grossman). RISP_Kansas City 6 for 12; Texas 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Lopez.
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 2-1
|6
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|105
|2.12
|Cuas
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.26
|Clarke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|4.50
|Yarbrough
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|6.75
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, L, 1-2
|5
|10
|6
|6
|0
|7
|91
|6.32
|Hearn
|2
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|43
|10.29
|Kennedy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.70
|J.Hernández
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 1-0. HBP_Keller (J.Smith).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:24. A_18,380 (40,000).
