Kansas CityTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals41101410Totals31141
Melendez rf-c5123Semien 2b4000
Witt Jr. ss5131J.Smith ss3000
Pasquantino 1b3211Lowe 1b4111
Brdley Jr. ph-rf1000García rf3000
Perez c-1b5000Duran rf1000
Isbel cf4110Jung 3b4020
Reyes dh5221Grossman lf4000
Massey 2b5012Miller dh2010
Olivares lf4121Taveras cf3000
Lopez 3b4221León c3000

Kansas City03120040010
Texas1000000001

LOB_Kansas City 6, Texas 5. 2B_Melendez (3), Lopez (2), Miller (1). 3B_Witt Jr. (1). HR_Pasquantino (2), Lowe (2). SB_Witt Jr. 3 (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Keller W,2-162-331117
Cuas1-300001
Clarke100002
Yarbrough110000
Texas
Eovaldi L,1-25106607
Hearn244421
Kennedy100001
J.Hernández100002

HBP_Keller (J.Smith).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:24. A_18,380 (40,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you