Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37111211611
Garcia 3b523111.276
Witt Jr. ss310120.275
Perez dh422202.250
Massey 2b521303.221
Olivares lf311120.264
Waters rf000000.235
Duffy 1b400102.249
Pratto 1b000000.231
Porter c412201.500
Isbel cf512001.235
Blanco rf-lf411011.239

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3710101026
Moncada 3b511103.259
Vaughn 1b512101.258
1-Anderson pr000000.240
Robert Jr. cf511200.270
Jiménez dh522100.273
Grandal c200000.234
Pérez c110010.233
Thompson lf400001.163
Sheets rf311300.208
a-Andrus ph-ss101000.256
Sosa 2b311100.193
Remillard ss-rf311101.256
b-Benintendi ph010010.268

Kansas City441000101_11122
Chicago000018001_10102

a-singled for Sheets in the 8th. b-walked for Remillard in the 9th.

1-ran for Vaughn in the 9th.

E_Isbel (1), Duffy (10), Pérez 2 (2). LOB_Kansas City 11, Chicago 3. 2B_Isbel (20), Olivares (21), Remillard (7), Vaughn (28), Sheets (9). HR_Massey (12), off Toussaint; Jiménez (16), off Lyles. RBIs_Olivares (30), Duffy (13), Porter 2 (2), Perez 2 (67), Massey 3 (49), Garcia (49), Witt Jr. (87), Jiménez (58), Remillard (17), Moncada (36), Vaughn (73), Robert Jr. 2 (75), Sheets 3 (37), Sosa (13). SB_Blanco 2 (20). SF_Duffy, Witt Jr., Sosa.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 6 (Perez, Porter, Massey 2, Blanco 2); Chicago 0. RISP_Kansas City 5 for 16; Chicago 5 for 8.

Runners moved up_Witt Jr..

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles577703826.44
Clarke, W, 3-5112112245.53
Snider, H, 1100000114.40
Zerpa, H, 2110000136.11
Hernández, S, 4-9111111204.87
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Toussaint168821465.69
Patiño331122663.38
Banks200002264.70
García, L, 0-1111111269.00
Bummer11-310004236.71
Kopech2-311111205.23

Inherited runners-scored_Clarke 2-2. HBP_Toussaint 2 (Perez,Massey), García (Porter). WP_Lyles, Hernández, Patiño.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Alex MacKay.

T_3:13. A_14,824 (40,241).

