|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|11
|12
|11
|6
|11
|Garcia 3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.276
|Witt Jr. ss
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.275
|Perez dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Massey 2b
|5
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.221
|Olivares lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.264
|Waters rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Duffy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.249
|Pratto 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Porter c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.500
|Isbel cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Blanco rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|10
|10
|10
|2
|6
|Moncada 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.259
|Vaughn 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|1-Anderson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Robert Jr. cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Jiménez dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Pérez c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.163
|Sheets rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.208
|a-Andrus ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Sosa 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.193
|Remillard ss-rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|b-Benintendi ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Kansas City
|441
|000
|101_11
|12
|2
|Chicago
|000
|018
|001_10
|10
|2
a-singled for Sheets in the 8th. b-walked for Remillard in the 9th.
1-ran for Vaughn in the 9th.
E_Isbel (1), Duffy (10), Pérez 2 (2). LOB_Kansas City 11, Chicago 3. 2B_Isbel (20), Olivares (21), Remillard (7), Vaughn (28), Sheets (9). HR_Massey (12), off Toussaint; Jiménez (16), off Lyles. RBIs_Olivares (30), Duffy (13), Porter 2 (2), Perez 2 (67), Massey 3 (49), Garcia (49), Witt Jr. (87), Jiménez (58), Remillard (17), Moncada (36), Vaughn (73), Robert Jr. 2 (75), Sheets 3 (37), Sosa (13). SB_Blanco 2 (20). SF_Duffy, Witt Jr., Sosa.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 6 (Perez, Porter, Massey 2, Blanco 2); Chicago 0. RISP_Kansas City 5 for 16; Chicago 5 for 8.
Runners moved up_Witt Jr..
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles
|5
|7
|7
|7
|0
|3
|82
|6.44
|Clarke, W, 3-5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|24
|5.53
|Snider, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.40
|Zerpa, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|6.11
|Hernández, S, 4-9
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|4.87
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Toussaint
|1
|6
|8
|8
|2
|1
|46
|5.69
|Patiño
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|66
|3.38
|Banks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|4.70
|García, L, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|9.00
|Bummer
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|6.71
|Kopech
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|5.23
Inherited runners-scored_Clarke 2-2. HBP_Toussaint 2 (Perez,Massey), García (Porter). WP_Lyles, Hernández, Patiño.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Alex MacKay.
T_3:13. A_14,824 (40,241).
