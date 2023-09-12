Kansas CityChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals37111211Totals37101010
Garcia 3b5231Moncada 3b5111
Witt Jr. ss3101Vaughn 1b5121
Perez dh4222Anderson pr0000
Massey 2b5213Robert Jr. cf5112
Olivares lf3111Jiménez dh5221
Waters rf0000Grandal c2000
Duffy 1b4001Pérez c1100
Pratto 1b0000Thompson lf4000
Porter c4122Sheets rf3113
Isbel cf5120Andrus ph-ss1010
Blanco rf-lf4110Sosa 2b3111
Remillard ss-rf3111
Benintendi ph0100

Kansas City44100010111
Chicago00001800110

E_Isbel (1), Duffy (10), Pérez 2 (2). LOB_Kansas City 11, Chicago 3. 2B_Isbel (20), Olivares (21), Remillard (7), Vaughn (28), Sheets (9). HR_Massey (12), Jiménez (16). SB_Blanco 2 (20). SF_Duffy (2), Witt Jr. (5), Sosa (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Lyles577703
Clarke W,3-5112112
Snider H,1100000
Zerpa H,2110000
Hernández S,4-9111111
Chicago
Toussaint168821
Patiño331122
Banks200002
García L,0-1111111
Bummer11-310004
Kopech2-311111

Lyles pitched to 6 batters in the 6th, Toussaint pitched to 4 batters in the 2nd.

HBP_Toussaint 2 (Perez,Massey), García (Porter). WP_Lyles, Hernández, Patiño.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Alex MacKay.

T_3:13. A_14,824 (40,241).

