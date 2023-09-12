|Kansas City
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|11
|12
|11
|Totals
|37
|10
|10
|10
|Garcia 3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Moncada 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Witt Jr. ss
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Vaughn 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Perez dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Anderson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Massey 2b
|5
|2
|1
|3
|Robert Jr. cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Olivares lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Jiménez dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Waters rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Duffy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Pérez c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Pratto 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Porter c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Sheets rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Isbel cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Andrus ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Blanco rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sosa 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Remillard ss-rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Benintendi ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|441
|000
|101
|—
|11
|Chicago
|000
|018
|001
|—
|10
E_Isbel (1), Duffy (10), Pérez 2 (2). LOB_Kansas City 11, Chicago 3. 2B_Isbel (20), Olivares (21), Remillard (7), Vaughn (28), Sheets (9). HR_Massey (12), Jiménez (16). SB_Blanco 2 (20). SF_Duffy (2), Witt Jr. (5), Sosa (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Lyles
|5
|7
|7
|7
|0
|3
|Clarke W,3-5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Snider H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zerpa H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández S,4-9
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Chicago
|Toussaint
|1
|6
|8
|8
|2
|1
|Patiño
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Banks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|García L,0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bummer
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Kopech
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
Lyles pitched to 6 batters in the 6th, Toussaint pitched to 4 batters in the 2nd.
HBP_Toussaint 2 (Perez,Massey), García (Porter). WP_Lyles, Hernández, Patiño.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Alex MacKay.
T_3:13. A_14,824 (40,241).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.