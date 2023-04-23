Kansas CityLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals38111210Totals398128
Witt Jr. ss5011Rengifo lf4110
Olivares dh5111Phillips lf0000
Pasquantino 1b4100Ward ph1000
Perez c4210Trout cf5123
Duffy 2b4331Ohtani dh5000
Melendez rf4122Rendon 3b4000
Dozier 3b-lf5133Renfroe rf4332
Bradley Jr. lf0000Urshela 1b4010
Eaton lf2000Drury 2b4110
Lopez ph-3b1101Thaiss c4222
Isbel cf4111Neto ss4021

Kansas City00120300511
Los Angeles0011220208

E_Urshela (2), Renfroe (1). LOB_Kansas City 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Perez (6), Duffy 2 (2), Isbel (5), Renfroe (6). 3B_Melendez (1). HR_Renfroe 2 (6), Trout (5), Thaiss (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Greinke574402
Hernández BS,0-1132201
Chapman100002
Cuas W,1-0122202
Barlow S,2-3100002
Los Angeles
Anderson51-376501
Wantz BS,0-212-310002
Moore110000
Quijada L,0-1 BS,4-52-325520
Warren1-310000

HBP_Anderson (Pasquantino), Quijada 2 (Lopez,Melendez). WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:40. A_44,148 (45,517).

