MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38613513
Arraez 3b512001.287
Buxton cf523001.305
Polanco 2b410110.269
Donaldson dh401100.248
Kepler rf400000.211
Sanó 1b403200.221
Rooker lf401001.208
Gordon ss401000.245
Jeffers c422100.202

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3811151067
Merrifield 2b423110.279
Lopez ss321020.301
Perez dh400002.275
Benintendi lf412210.277
C.Santana 1b411110.211
Dozier rf523202.218
Mondesi 3b422111.244
Taylor cf511102.244
Gallagher c502200.239

Minnesota000103200_6130
Kansas City20222300x_11151

E_Merrifield (8). LOB_Minnesota 7, Kansas City 10. 2B_Buxton 2 (21), Donaldson (26), Mondesi 2 (8), Benintendi (27). HR_Jeffers (14), off Heasley; Dozier (16), off Farrell. RBIs_Donaldson (71), Jeffers (35), Sanó 2 (74), Polanco (95), C.Santana (68), Dozier 2 (54), Mondesi (17), Benintendi 2 (73), Gallagher 2 (7), Taylor (53), Merrifield (74). SB_Lopez (22), Dozier (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Kepler, Rooker, Donaldson 2, Jeffers); Kansas City 7 (Mondesi, Taylor 2, C.Santana, Benintendi 2, Lopez). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 11; Kansas City 7 for 17.

Runners moved up_Polanco, Perez. GIDP_Rooker.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gant, L, 1-5486623715.61
Farrell11-344432384.74
Moran12-331112387.88
Coulombe100000153.67
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heasley, W, 1-151-364411884.91
Speier11-342101241.29
Holland11-320000274.85
E.Santana110001204.68

Inherited runners-scored_Moran 2-2, Speier 3-2, Holland 1-0. HBP_Gant (Perez), Heasley (Donaldson). WP_Gant.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:30. A_14,293 (37,903).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

