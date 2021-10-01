|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|6
|13
|5
|1
|3
|Arraez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Buxton cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Polanco 2b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.269
|Donaldson dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.221
|Rooker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Gordon ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Jeffers c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.202
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|11
|15
|10
|6
|7
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Lopez ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.301
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.277
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.211
|Dozier rf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.218
|Mondesi 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.244
|Taylor cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.244
|Gallagher c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.239
|Minnesota
|000
|103
|200_6
|13
|0
|Kansas City
|202
|223
|00x_11
|15
|1
E_Merrifield (8). LOB_Minnesota 7, Kansas City 10. 2B_Buxton 2 (21), Donaldson (26), Mondesi 2 (8), Benintendi (27). HR_Jeffers (14), off Heasley; Dozier (16), off Farrell. RBIs_Donaldson (71), Jeffers (35), Sanó 2 (74), Polanco (95), C.Santana (68), Dozier 2 (54), Mondesi (17), Benintendi 2 (73), Gallagher 2 (7), Taylor (53), Merrifield (74). SB_Lopez (22), Dozier (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Kepler, Rooker, Donaldson 2, Jeffers); Kansas City 7 (Mondesi, Taylor 2, C.Santana, Benintendi 2, Lopez). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 11; Kansas City 7 for 17.
Runners moved up_Polanco, Perez. GIDP_Rooker.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gant, L, 1-5
|4
|8
|6
|6
|2
|3
|71
|5.61
|Farrell
|1
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|2
|38
|4.74
|Moran
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|38
|7.88
|Coulombe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.67
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heasley, W, 1-1
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|88
|4.91
|Speier
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|24
|1.29
|Holland
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|4.85
|E.Santana
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|4.68
Inherited runners-scored_Moran 2-2, Speier 3-2, Holland 1-0. HBP_Gant (Perez), Heasley (Donaldson). WP_Gant.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:30. A_14,293 (37,903).